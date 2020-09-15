Marvel fans who were gearing up to see Black Widow in November may need to put those plans on hold. As has been speculated recently, it seems Disney is looking to delay the upcoming superhero flick yet again as uncertainty at the box office looms. At the same time, the studio is also probably going to alter its plans for Pixar's latest Soul, which could end up heading straight to streaming and skip theaters altogether. Though that has yet to be officially determined.

According to multiple reports, Disney is most likely going to move director Cate Shortland's Black Widow from its current November 6 release date. The movie, which brings Scarlett Johnasson back once more as Natasha Romanoff for the character's first ever solo adventure, was originally scheduled to arrive in May. There is no indication as to how far it would be pushed but undoubtedly it would be shifting into 2021. That could cause further problems.

When Black Widow vacated its original May date, the entire upcoming Phase 4 MCU lineup also had to move. Eternals, for example, had been set for November but was pushed to February 2021. Because the MCU movies are all connected, release order is important. If Black Widow has to move, it could mean other upcoming movies will be pushed back as well.

As for Soul, Pixar's upcoming music-centric feature starring Jamie Foxx was originally supposed to arrive this summer. Currently, it is dated for November 20, the same day as No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie. It is being reported that Soul may go to Disney+, much like the live-action Mulan remake did recently. While this remains up in the air, should it happen, it remains unclear if the movie will be free for subscribers, or if it will carry the additional $30 price tag that Mulan did.

Movie theaters were shut down in the U.S. and around much of the world back in March. While around 70 percent of theaters are now operating in the country again, moviegoers have yet to turn up en masse. Auditoriums for showings have limited capacity, for one. Beyond that, even the release of Tenet didn't boost ticket sales like Warner Bros. or theater owners hoped. With that in mind, it is expected that most big movies on the calendar for the rest of 2020 will move. No Time to Die, for what it's worth, seems to be sticking to its current date and will be the next blockbuster to arrive, should Disney delay both of these movies.

Black Widow will be the first MCU movie in the wake of last year's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It will be a prequel, taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The cast also includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available This news was previously reported by Variety.