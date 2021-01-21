Reports are beginning to surface regarding the 2021 theatrical release slate, and it's beginning to sound like the same delays that plagued last year are going to continue, with Marvel Studios' Black Widow next in line to receive another frustratingly familiar push back. It's not yet known what the new release window would be for the movie, but with the United States continuing to struggle amid the global situation, it's unlikely that movie patrons would be willing to fill theater seats any time soon.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did recently admit that another Black Widow delay could be on the cards saying, "I mean, confidence is meaningless in today's world because nobody knows anything. Hope springs eternal. A year delay, you hope would be enough, there's a vaccine out there now. We'll see. I certainly hope so. I want to be back in the theater with people."

Of course, should Black Widow be kicked down the road once again, this will inevitably cause the rest of the MCU to follow suit. Meaning that it could be some time before we spend more feature length time in the world of Marvel.

Black Widow is currently scheduled for release on May 7, 2021, and will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest. At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, where she is groomed to become the ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her, before the action moves to present-day New York, where she is now working as a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff suddenly finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow stars Scarlet Johansson reprising the role of Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow, Midsommar's Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Stranger Things star David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Avengers : Endgame's William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, The Departed's Ray Winstone as Dreykov, The Handmaid's Tale star O.T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason, and The Favourite's Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

The current situation making theaters unviable has seen a huge investment in streaming services, with the likes of Warner Bros recently announcing that their entire 2021 theatrical line-up will simultaneously debut on HBO Max. Wirth this in mind, you would think that moving Black Widow to a Disney+ release was a foregone conclusion, but according to Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso, this is not the case. "It seems to me that our films are films for theatrical distribution," Alonso said regarding a streaming release for future Marvel endeavours. "We always said that we believe in different formats, and it is very important to maintain the custom, the tradition, of watching certain films in community."

However, should the circumstances show no sign of letting up, Marvel may be forced to think again. This comes to us from Variety.