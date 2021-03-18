So far, Disney have been resistant to releasing Black Widow onto Disney+, with the studio adamant that the Marvel adventure will premiere in theaters. Well, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like this could change at any time, and while Disney remain confident that movie will play on the silver screen, it remains to be seen whether this will be the only way to see Black Widow come May.

"Our situation and our conditions change. Just a few weeks ago, theaters in New York and Los Angeles weren't even open. Now, all of a sudden they're open, so we're waiting to see how prospective theatergoers respond to these reopenings. We're going to remain flexible. We'll make the call probably at the last minute in terms of how these films come to market, whether it's Black Widow or any other title."

While Chapek sounds open-minded about Black Widow potentially having a streaming release, or simply being delayed once again, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently asserted his passion for the theatrical experience and is desperate for Black Widow to receive that treatment. "It's impossible [not to be, when you] go to opening night to 23 movies, in packed movie houses, and seeing the moviegoers' reaction," Feige said about his devotion to cinemas. "That's what drives us creatively as we make all of these, certainly culminating in 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Far From Home.' There's nothing better than that, and we don't want to lose it. I'm hoping we don't have to."

These sentiments have been echoed by Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso, who is just as committed as Feige to preserve the experience of going to movie theaters, despite the recent success that has been seen with streaming platforms. "It seems to me that our films are films for theatrical distribution," Alonso said regarding a streaming release for future Marvel endeavours. "We always said that we believe in different formats, and it is very important to maintain the custom, the tradition, of watching certain films in community."

Black Widow is currently scheduled for release on May 7, 2021 and will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest. Following the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow was originally slated for a May 2020 release, and has now been delayed twice, first to November of 2020 and then to May of 2021. Due to the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each delay causes a domino effect, pushing back multiple big budget projects, and while the likes of WandaVision on Disney+ keep the MCU wheels moving, audiences are eventually going to want to return to feature-length adventures.

So, delaying Black Widow cannot happen indefinitely, and as admirable as Disney and Marvel have been in wanting to protect movie theaters, something is eventually going to have to give. This comes to us courtesy of Bloomberg Markets and Finance.