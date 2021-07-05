Black Widow will be released in U.S. theaters on July 9, but don't expect to see Stephen Dorff in the audience. The True Detective star, who once also starred in a Marvel movie as the villain in the original Blade, plays a cage fighter in his latest movie Embattled. To help promote the digital release of the movie in the U.K., Dorff spoke about the roles he seeks out in a new interview with The Independent, and despite his Marvel history, he apparently has no interest in heading to the MCU.

In the interview, Stephen Dorff first takes aim at this year's Oscars ceremony, calling it the "most embarrassing thing I've ever seen." He compares the current state of the movie industry to one big "clusterf**k of content" with all of the various streamers that are now available for movies and TV. From his point of view, Dorff wades through it all in search of the next Stanley Kubrick when looking for new roles, because as he puts it, he doesn't want to be in something like Black Widow.

"I still hunt out the good s**t because I don't want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett! I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't. I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next Kubrick and I'll act for him instead."

Dorff previously played the villain Deacon Frost in the original Blade movie in 1998, but we can presume his Marvel days are now behind him. More recently, he appeared in a main role in the third season of HBO's crime drama series True Detective alongside Mahershala Ali, who will oddly enough play Blade in an upcoming reboot for the MCU. Last year, Dorff also starred on the Fox drama series Deputy which was canceled after one season.

In his latest role in Embattled, Dorff plays a famous MMA fighter whose son aspires to follow in his footsteps, but he must first figure out how to break the cycle of abuse he's long endured from his father. Directed by Nick Sarkisov, the movie also stars Darren Mann, Karrueche Tran, Colin McKenna, and Donald Faison. Embattled was just released in the U.K. and Ireland on digital download and is available on Blu-ray/DVD in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Black Widow will be premiering in U.S. theaters on July 9, when it will also be made available to stream through Disney+ with Premier Access for an extra fee. Cate Shortland directs using a screenplay by Eric Pearson with a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Along with Scarlett Johansson, the movie stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. Despite what Dorff might think about the movie, it's been doing rather well with the critics in its early reviews. This news comes to us from The Independent.