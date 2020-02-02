Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where she made the ultimate sacrifice. As for how she's back, her standalone movie takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. In addition, the studio has also released a bunch of new character posters for the upcoming movie. Romanoff's story is going to kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, giving way to a brand-new era for the studio.

We've seen quite a bit of footage from Black Widow over the past several months, but all of it has been pretty unique, without giving away very much about the storyline. Marvel Studios knows how to tease a movie while keeping everything that needs to remain a secret under wraps and they've done that again with their Super Bowl footage. It's pretty impressive to see such large projects fly under the radar and generally be spoiler-free. As for the latest look at the movie, we are shown a tight, action-packed bit of footage, focusing on Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff.

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow also stars David Harbour as Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and The Handmaid's Tale star O-T Fagbenle as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Rick Mason. Ray Winstoneas, Rachel Weisz, and Olivier Richters are all playing unknown characters, though there has been a ton of speculation about who they could all be. As usual, Marvel Studios is keeping everything about the movie hidden in plain sight.

There have been rumors that Black Widow could include time traveling due to some mysteries red vials. Some MCU fans were under the impression that the red vials were actually Pym Particles, but the latest look at the movie seems to debunk this rumor. It is more than likely some kind of Super Soldier Serum, or something along those lines. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see Scarlett Johansson star as Natasha Romanoff once again. Fans have been very curious about the movie, especially after what happened to her in last year's Avengers: Endgame. With that being said, there's a chance that we could see more of the character in the future, though we have not received official conformation at this time.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st and was directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Scarlett Johansson is excited about to bring Natasha Romanoff back to the big screen. Her Avengers co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are done with the MCU for the time being, so many were under the assumption she would be done too. However, it looks like she's having a lot of fun in her own movie and even promoting it. Obviously, it's hard to keep up with Marvel Studios, but they have chosen a solid team of collaborators.