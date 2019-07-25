Rachel Weisz says Taskmaster has a "significant" role in the Black Widow movie. The solo adventure has been shooting in Eastern Europe for the past few months and Taskmaster had been spotted on the set prior to the official announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The villain had long-been rumored to be one of the antagonists, and now Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are wondering who is behind the mask. There has been a lot of speculation that Weisz is actually playing Taskmaster, but she isn't saying anything.

When asked directly about playing Taskmaster in Black Widow, Rachel Weisz stammered for a moment and then would neither confirm nor deny the rumor. Weisz is said to be playing the mysterious Melina, a character MCU fans have assumed to be Melina Vostokoff, aka Iron Maiden. While Weisz admits she can't talk about anything, she does say that Taskmaster has "some significance" in the upcoming movie. But, the Iron Maiden role seems like the more obvious choice for the actress at this point in time.

Taskmaster has the ability to mimic the physical actions of people he comes into contact with, which makes for an interesting ability and would explain why the villain and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff were using the same fighting moves in the brief Black Widow footage shown off at Comic-Con. However, how would Taskmaster have known about Romanoff's fighting abilities? They could have fought before, or as some fans believe, it could be Rachel Weisz as Melina. Whatever the case may be, Marvel Studios certainly isn't going to let this secret out before the movie hits theaters.

Related: Black Widow Comes Spring 2020, Taskmaster, Budapest & Post-Civil War Plot Confirmed

Other potential actors to portray Taskmaster in Black Widow include O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone. In a separate interview, Rachel Weisz noted that her character is, "deeply involved in a kind of scientific experiment which I cannot tell you about," and then stopped talking about the movie. Though Weisz is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is excellent at keeping secrets already. While the Weisz theory sounds good to some, it seems more than likely that Fagbenle will be taking on the role while she ends up as Iron Maiden.

Marvel Studios has been known to throw some curveballs, but for the time being, it looks like Rachel Weisz was just talking about how big of a role Taskmaster will have in Black Widow. It's going to be hard to keep everything from getting out, but the studio is known for their ability to keep even the biggest secrets under wraps. While Weisz might not be playing Taskmaster, she may end up turning into the main villain of the upcoming movie. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. While we wait for some more Black Widow updates, you can check out the brief interview with Rachel Weisz below, thanks to the Variety YouTube channel.