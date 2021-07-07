Today brings some good news for movie theaters and good news for those who want to continue to see Marvel movies on the big screen in the future. Black Widow, which is finally set to be released this weekend after being delayed for more than a year, is currently doing quite well when it comes to pre-sales. So much so that it is currently outpacing a couple of other big Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Fandango, one of the most popular ticketing platforms around.

Per Fandango, Black Widow is currently the biggest movie on its platform for 2021 so far. It is outpacing both Fast & Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part II. It is worth noting that both of those franchise entries have done particularly well at movie theaters. A Quiet Place Part II was the first movie to cross $100 million at the domestic box office since the pandemic began and F9 recently crossed the $500 million mark globally, passing Godzilla vs. Kong. Fandango's Erik Davis, taking to Twitter, had this to say.

"Just in: #BlackWidow advance ticket sales are the biggest of the year so far for Fandango, outpacing both #F9 & #AQuietPlace2. In fact, Black Widow is also outpacing Fandango pre-sales for pre-pandemic Marvel titles Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange. It's gonna be big!"

The fact that Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo entry in the MCU is doing that well in pre-sales is encouraging. Doctor Strange debuted in November 2016, serving as Benedict Cumberbatch's intro to the franchise. It earned an impressive $85 million opening weekend. Spider-Man: Homecoming, meanwhile, which was Tom Holland's solo debut in the MCU, opened to a massive $117 million in summer 2017. Granted, there is a huge gap between $85 million and $117 million but that puts Black Widow in good company and is setting it up for success right out the gate. For what it's worth, box office projections have had it coming in as high as $90 million. That seems to be right in line with what pre-sales are suggesting.

There are some key differences here though. For one, and perhaps most importantly, Black Widow will also be available on Disney+ through Premier Access. This allows subscribers to pay an additional $30 to stream the movie from the comfort of home on the same day it's available in theaters. Whether or not that will eat into the box office remains to be seen. Though these pre-sale figures suggest that moviegoers are eager to return to this universe. The last MCU movie to make it to theaters was Spider-Man: Far From Home in summer 2019, shortly after Avengers: Endgame smashed records around the globe.

Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland (Lore). Aside from Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, the cast includes David Harbour (Stranger Things), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale), Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast), Olivier Richters (Ravers) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite). Black Widow arrives on July 9. You can check out the original post from the Fandango Twitter account.

#BlackWidow is off to the best start of 2021 in Fandango pre-sales. pic.twitter.com/BVn2PXByWi — Fandango (@Fandango) July 7, 2021