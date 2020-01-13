Marvel Studios has released a special look at their upcoming Black Widow movie. In addition to giving us our best look at the villainous Taskmaster yet, we also get to see Scarlett Johansson reflect on ten years of playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe character. Johansson notes that it's not every day that an actor gets the chance to develop a character over the course of a decade, while declaring how lucky she has been throughout her time with the MCU. It's been a long time coming, but it's finally almost here.

Football fans were the first to see the brand-new special look at Marvel Black Widow tonight during the National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers on ESPN. The standalone movie is going to provide MCU fans with a story arc for Natasha Romanoff that was not able to be told in Avengers: Endgame, due to the massive amount of characters. Fans know how her story ultimately comes to an end, but they're going to get better insight as to how she got there.

Avengers: Endgame saw Natasha Romanoff in a different headspace. While all of Earth's Mightiest Heroes were down after the events of Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson's Romanoff never gave up hope, though it seemed to drag her down at times. Black Widow is going to fill fans in on what happened before Infinity War happened, which should help to explain why the character was so adamant about making the ultimate sacrifice on Vormir instead of Hawkeye.

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises, not to mention Marvel favorite, Taskmaster. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow-the first movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hits theaters on May 1st, 2020. MCU fans have been asking for a Natasha Romanoff movie for nearly a decade now, so it's going to be interesting to see the reactions, especially after Avengers: Endgame reveals her fate. Regardless, fans are also ready for the mysterious Phase 4 of the MCU to begin and see what comes next from Marvel Studios. In addition to Black Widow, the studio is also releasing the Eternals movie at the end of the year and then launching some TV shows on the new Disney+ streaming platform. You can check out the latest look at Black Widow above, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.