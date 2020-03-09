The final trailer and an all-new poster have been released by Marvel Studios for Black Widow, the next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, the trailer features plenty of new footage previously unseen in the last two teasers. The new poster is also looking pretty sweet, featuring Johnasson front and center as Black Widow with several of the movie's co-stars brandished on the image behind her. It's all enough to make big Marvel fans that much more excited less than two months away from the movie's release, and you can watch the full final trailer below.

Black Widow tells a new story from the past of Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. In the movie, Natasha "confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger." The story takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and although it will only feature limited involvement from other MCU actors, Robert Downey Jr. is said to appear for a cameo as Tony Stark.

Cate Shortland (Lore) directs Black Widow using a screenplay written by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson, and Eric Pearson. Marvel head Kevin Fiege produces. Scarlett Johansson leads the movie as Natasha Romanoff, reprising her role from the MCU as the superheroine Black Widow. Along with Johansson, the movie's impressive cast includes David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) as Alexei, also known as The Red Guardian; Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family, Midsommar) as Yelena Belova; Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) as Melina; MCU actor William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross; and O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid's Tale) as Mason.

Johansson has been playing Natasha Romanoff since 2010 when she made her MCU debut in the Robert Downey Jr. sequel Iron Man 2. She has appeared frequently in the MCU since, notably starring as a key role of the titular team in The Avengers and all of its sequels. The character has been long overdue for her own solo movie, and with Avengers: Endgame closing out Phase 3 of the MCU last year, Johnasson will kick off Phase 4 with the release of Black Widow in May. The movie will be followed with The Eternals in November followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021.

We can all catch Black Widow when the movie is /black-widow-relase-date-delay-coronavirus-disney/released in theaters on May 1, 2020. If the trailers are any indication, the movie looks to be a good time, and it seems likely that it will have a strong performance at the box office. Despite what happened in Avengers: Endgame, it was clear Marvel fans wanted to see much more of the character, so it's exciting to see the release of Black Widow just around the corner. The new trailer and poster for Black Widow come to us from Marvel Entertainment.