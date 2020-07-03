A new trailer for Black Widow is on the way. Marvel Studios has passed the latest look at the movie to the British Board of Film Classification, who have given it a rating. At this time, it is unclear when this new trailer will be dropping or for what movie it could possibly play in front of, though Christopher Nolan's Tenet or Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan are likely candidates. With that being said, it's also unclear as to when movie theaters will be able to safely open their doors.

In addition to the possible aforementioned movies, the Black Widow trailer could end up premiering at San Diego Comic-Con, which is taking place virtually this year. Marvel Studios was going to sit this one out after bringing the house down last year, but with everything going on in the world at the moment, it seems like now would be a good time to spread some positivity for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who will be able to do [email protected] for the first time in the annual event's 50-year history. Obviously, this has not been confirmed, so we'll just have to wait and see if Kevin Feige and crew have any

Black Widow was already supposed to have been in theaters. We're probably closer to the movie's original Blu-ray release at this point in time. Marvel Studios kicked the release date down to November, while pushing the Eternals movie back to February 2021. For now, Marvel Studios is still aiming to bring the Natasha Romanoff movie into theaters and currently has no plans to send the long-awaited project to VOD or Disney+.

We've already seen a few trailers for Black Widow since it was originally supposed to hit theaters back in May. Marvel Studios, along with the rest of the big Hollywood studios have had to go back and rethink marketing strategies for all of the projects that have had leave their original release dates. Nearly every movie that was supposed to come out this summer has been pushed back to either later this year, or the beginning of next, which means there are going to be a lot of things for people to choose from when the movie theaters are eventually able to reopen.

Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson back with the MCU after Natasha Romanoff made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. While a lot of people saw Iron Man and even Captain America not making it out of the movie alive, there were not a lot of MCU fans who saw Romanoff being in that boat. In order to make this work, the Black Widow movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before the events of Infinity War. The Black Widow trailer news comes to us from The British Board of Film Classification official website. Hopefully some more news about the movie's release is revealed soon.