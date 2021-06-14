A newly released TV spot for upcoming Marvel sequel Black Widow teases the unorthodox-yet-endearing family dynamic between Natasha Romanoff and her adoptive family of secret agents and super-powered assassins. Starring Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov AKA Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff alongside Scarlett Johansson in the title role, this new black-ops superhero team will sit at the center of Black Widow.

"Family, back together again Tickets and pre-orders available now for Marvel Studios' @Black.Widow. Experience July 9."

Black Widow finds Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker parts of her famous ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers, even revealing details regarding the famous mission in Budapest. Black Widow is the first installment in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow (possibly for the final time) alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

These new characters from Natasha Romanoff's past will provide an all-new dynamic for the character and give audiences an insight into her life long before she ever became one of Earth's greatest defenders. "It's a film about self-forgiveness and it's a film about family," Johansson said back in a 2019. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you're in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she's a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that's her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Whether characters such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will continue to appear in the MCU beyond Black Widow is currently unknown, but director Cate Shortland is looking forward to introducing so many grey-area personalities. "I think what's exciting is this whole legion of new characters is going to be unleashed," Shortland said recently. "And I think what's really exciting too, is there's an ambiguity about those characters. So, whereas the, say, original legion was fairly black and white, I think some of these characters who are going to come to the fore have got a darkness in them. And that's interesting, because that's not something that we're used to seeing as well. In some ways, it's more complex. Some of the characters are more difficult."

After being delayed several times amid the current circumstances, Black Widow is now scheduled to be released in the United States on July 9, 2021, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access.