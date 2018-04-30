The first photo from director Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman has been released, along with a synopsis for the upcoming movie. The photo features stars Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and John David Washington (Ballers) as their real-life cop personas. This movie is based on a rather insane true story that will undoubtedly feature some very shocking and socially relevant content. The synopsis for BlacKkKlansman reads as follows.

"From visionary director Spike Lee comes the provocative story based on Ron Stallworth's real life as Colorado Springs's first African-American police officer who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. Unbelievably, Detective Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman penetrate the KKK at its highest levels to thwart its attempt to take over the city. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award winning Get Out, Spike Lee uses his trademark take-no-prisoner style and humor to tell this story often missing from the history books."

The studio recently screened the first footage from the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, which featured John David Washington's character going on a racist and generally culturally insensitive tirade for the ages. What is perhaps most appealing about this project is that Get Out director Jordan Peele is producing, via his MonkeyPaw production company. As for Spike Lee, he hasn't directed a movie this high-profile in several years, which certainly adds to the appeal. Add to that a cast that also includes Topher Grace as a KKK leader in a very against type role and this is definitely a movie to look for this summer.

John David Washington plays Ron Stallworth in the movie. "He's an amazing person. He's always about the job. It was never emotional for him. He never thought of it in that way of "taking down the man." He was [inspired] by the idea of no violent crimes or terrorist acts in Colorado Springs during his investigation, and he successfully accomplished that," said Washington in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Washington also went on to say that, in a movie filled with crazy stuff, the fact that it actually happened is still the craziest part to him.

"To me, the most outrageous part is that it's factual, that this happened. That's why it's so...everything in it, you'll see, how extreme and eye-opening and surprising the events that happened are, but...what tops it off [for] me, what makes it all come together, is that this really happened. This is American history. It's unbelievable that this story is true, and whether you connect with the film or not, to come into this information is still mind-blowing."

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee all adapted the screenplay for BlacKkKlansman from the book Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth. The movie is set for release on August 10. With the first photo and synopsis arriving now, it likely won't be too much longer before we see a trailer for this thing to give us a real idea of what we're in for. In the meantime, be sure to check out the first photo, courtesy of Focus Features, for yourself below.