Liam Neeson is ready to kick some ass and not even bother to take any names in the newest look at his upcoming action flick, Blacklight, which has now been set for theatrical release on February 11, 2022, by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment. The image finds Neeson in familiar position, looking as gruff and determined as ever with gun-in-hand as he once again finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy that will require the use of his very particular set of skills.

Directed by Mark Williams, who has worked with Liam Neeson before on last year's action thriller, Honest Thief, and from a script by Nick May, Blacklight also stars Aidan Quinn (Elementary), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), and Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) alongside the expert aged action hero. The movie finds Neeson as a troubled fixer, who works off the FBI books, and is tasked with pulling undercover agents out of dangerous situations. Of course, as is so often the case, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy when one such agent questions the very people he is working for.

Blacklight is being produced by Footloose Productions' Paul Currie, Williams, Nestel, Coco Ma from Sina Studios and Alevé Loh on behalf of Zero Gravity Management. The executive producers are Zhe Chen, Lisa Wilson, Craig Chapman, James Michael Cummings, Craig McMahon, Paul Saleba and Ortenberg.

"BLACKLIGHT is a timely action thriller with a 'ripped from today's headlines' feel to it from start to finish," says Ortenberg of the project. "It is an honor to be working with the incomparable Liam Neeson for the 6th time and to be partnering again with friends Myles Nestel and multi-hyphenate filmmaker Mark Williams."

"I am super excited to be partnering with Tom and Briarcliff to release Blacklight to a wide audience,"" Nestel added. "Liam and Mark have once again delivered the action and thrills that audiences have to experience on the big screen." The Solution Entertainment most recently worked with Neeson on Ice Road and Honest Thief, latter of which Williams directed. According to Williams, "It was great working with Liam again," with the movie enabling the actor to "unleash a very unique character who operates in the gray space between right and wrong."

Despite saying several times that he is ready to retire from the action hero game, ("Oh, yeah. I think so. I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year. There's a couple more I'm going to do this year -- hopefully, COVID allowing us -- there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something,") Neeson continues to ply his trade in the name of our entertainment. Alongside Blacklight, Neeson will punch and shoot bad guys all over again in director Martin Campbell's Memory, and the upcoming thriller Retribution, as well as returning to the snow-covered lands of Kehoe, Colorado for a sequel to the 2019 action thriller Cold Pursuit.

Blacklight will be released in the United States by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment on February 11, 2022.