Is Blade 4 still a possibility? There's no real indication that Marvel Studios is looking to bring back the vampire hunter anytime soon, but if they do, Wesley Snipes is still down. But is Snipes too old for the part now at 55? Possibly. Still, he's more than happy to hear Marvel out when it comes to possibilities for a new Blade movie.

The actor recently spoke in-depth about a failed Black Panther movie he was trying to make in the 90s at the height of his career. That ultimately led to him making Blade in 1998, which was the first truly successful live-action Marvel movie ever. He was asked if he's still interested in Blade 4, a project he's brought up many times in the past and, while he seems less eager than he used to be, he's still interested. If not for Blade, for appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I am very much open to all of the possibilities. If Blade 4 comes along, that is a conversation we can have. And there are other characters in the Marvel universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revisit the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe."

Indeed, even though Blade: Trinity was released in 2004, many fans still closely associate Wesley Snipes with that franchise and that character. So casting him as another character within the MCU may be tricky. Though, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says that he would like to bring Blade into the MCU at some point. However, the window of opportunity to have that be Snipes is closing, if it hasn't closed already. Here's what Feige had to say in an interview with JoBlo last year.

"We think it would be cool. Someday. My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, 'Oh, there's life here.' But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise. That was always a great lesson for me, where you go, 'It doesn't matter how well known the character is, it matters how cool the movie is.' Which, many years later, would be the reason we do Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange. I think Blade is a legacy character now, and I think it would be fun to do something with him one day."

Blade is certainly a character that many fans would love to see in the MCU and Wesley Snipes deserves a lot of credit for helping pave the way for movies like X-Men that birthed the era of superhero movies we're living in. While it's still not likely to happen, if Marvel wants to make Blade 4, he's happy to take that call. There have been recent rumors that Blade isn't getting any kind of movie reboot, but will instead show up in Agents of S.H.I.E.l.D. Season 5. And it sounds like it may be handled in the same fashion as the show bringing in Ghost Rider. Would Wesley Snipes return to the small screen to play Blade? Anything's possible. For more with Wesley Snipes, visit The Hollywood Reporter.