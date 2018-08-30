Wesley Snipes may be returning as Blade all these years later and now, we have an idea of what that may look like. The actor recently revealed that there are a couple of possible new Blade projects being discussed with Marvel, which may or may not include a TV show and Blade 4. Currently, the nature of those projects and their actual status within development is largely mysterious. Nevertheless, fans seemed to love the idea of seeing Snipes back in the role. Artist BossLogic liked the idea quite a bit as well and decided to show us what his return could look like.

BossLogic is known for doing things of this sort, be it when a rumored casting is going about or if it's for someone who was recently cast in a major role officially. Then there's the occasional idea that he cooks up just for fun. The artist noticed the Blade news floating around recently and decided to cook up a gorgeous fan poster, which features Wesley Snipes ripped and literally up to his waist in blood. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever wants to go R-Rated, this would be one heck of a way to go about. It. BossLogic had this to say when sharing his latest creation.

"Word around town @wesleysnipes has met with @MarvelStudios #letBladeLive #blade"

Long before the MCU was created, Blade helped put comic book movies on the map before X-Men and Spider-Man would kick that door wide open in the early 2000s, eventually paving the way for Iron Man and the MCU in 2008. In the years since the MCU gained popularity, Wesley Snipes, now 56-years-old, has expressed interest in returning to his role as The Vampire Hunter several times. However, in a recent interview, things changed, as he revealed, "There are a lot of conversations going around right now" with Marvel and that "We've created two projects that fit perfectly into this world."

Indeed, Wesley Snipes and his team have poured their efforts into a couple of possible Blade projects, be it on the big screen or the small screen, and they've talked them over with the brass at Marvel. While it still seems like this could be a long shot, there appears to be a legitimate chance that Snipes could be coming back as the character within the confines of the MCU. There were rumors floating around at one point that he could be showing up on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but that proved to be untrue.

The original Blade, which was released in 1998, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. That means enough time has passed for nostalgia to kick in. Should Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios decide to bring Wesley Snipes back, even if it's in a sort of pass-the-torch kind of way, it could prove to be a very popular and potentially awesome decision. We'll have to see what Phase 4 of the MCU holds after Avengers 4 makes its way to theaters next summer. For now, be sure to check out the art from BossLogic's Twitter account for yourself below.