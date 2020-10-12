Blade is coming home in ultra-high-definition just in time for Christmas. Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the 1998 Marvel movie starring Wesley Snipes that previews the upcoming 4K Ultra HD release. It appears to be every inch the R-rated, bloody vampire movie we all remember, just looking a little more crisp than we're accustomed to.

The trailer works as a highlight reel for the movie. There isn't much of anything to spoil since the movie came out more than 20 years ago. More than anything, it is hyping up the re-release and attempting to convince fans that Blade will be worth picking up on 4K. For Marvel fans who also happen to be on board the 4K train already that likely won't be a tough sell. The new release will also include several bonus features, such as a commentary with Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, David S. Goyer, Theo Van De Sande, Kirk M. Petruccelli and Peter Frankfurt. It will also have an isolated score with commentary by composer Mark Isham and several featurettes.

Aside from Wesley Snipes, the cast also includes Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N'Bushe Wright, Donal Logue, Udo Kier and Sanaa Lathan. Stephen Norrington helmed the Marvel Comics adaptation, which grossed $131 million at the box office during its original run. While that's not a lot by modern standards, it helped to save the Marvel brand and paved the way for two sequels. To date, the franchise has earned $416 million worldwide. It also teed up the ball for 2000's X-Men, which truly kicked the door open for the modern age of superhero movies as we know it. But that wouldn't have happened without Blade.

At one point, Wesley Snipes said that he had not one but two different possible Blade projectsin development with Marvel Studios. Those didn't end up happening, though he did reprise the role briefly and unofficially on an episode of What We Do in the Shadows. Instead, the studio is pursuing a reboot which will star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role. There is no word yet on who will direct the reboot or when production will begin but it will be part of Phase 5 of the MCU, with Phase 4's lineup already firmly in place. Snipes, for his part, has given his blessing to the project.

Now, Marvel is starting to experiment with the idea of a multiverse with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as Spider-Man 3. That could (emphasis on could) pave the door for Wesley Snipes to return in some capacity. Cover art for the release has also been revealed, which proudly has Snipes as the Daywalker on the front. The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack is retailing for $24.99. It is currently available for pre-order via digital retailers such as Amazon. Blade arrives in 4K on December 1 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.