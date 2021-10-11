Before phase 4 of the MCU began, many wondered what new characters and worlds would be introduced for the next chapter of the MCU. When two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali was announced as the new Blade at Comic Con in 2019, the crowd went crazy. Many have been waiting to see the vampire hunter join the MCU and introduce a whole new batch of enemies to the franchise.

While the character isn't one of Marvel's most popular, many are aware of him due to Wesley Snipes' version from the Blade trilogy that began in 1998. The Blade trilogy included Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity. These films were mostly successful, an impressive feat as this was before the huge Superhero boom of the 2000's. In an interview from indiewire with director Bassam Tariq, who is taking on the MCU's version of Blade, he spoke about the legacy that Snipes' version left while also hinting at what's to come.

"What's exciting about the film that we're making is [there] hasn't been a canon for 'Blade,' as we're reading through the comics and everything," Bassam Tariq said. "Him being a daywalker is the one thing that's been established, and you know we can't deny what Wesley Snipes did, which was he basically got this whole ball rolling. A Black man created the superhero world that we're in, that's just the truth. For me to now be working with somebody as talented and a juggernaut as Mahershala Ali, and the writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour, I'm just so - I'm so honored to be working with real Black juggernauts and Black talent. For me to just be with them in this room and listen and learn as I build this out, it's really an honor."

Many credit X-Men (2000) or Spider-Man (2002) as being the movies that kicked off Marvel's movie success, but Blade, headlined by Wesley Snipes was the first one to really do it. It was a box office success and has gained a cult-following as time has gone on. The sequel, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, is considered by many to be even better. Snipes has been praised for his performance as the daywalker and his outfit, sporting sunglasses and a trenchcoat, has become iconic.

Ali certainly has big shoes to fill with his version of Blade. He has the chance to be just as cool, but it will be less bloody since this is in the MCU and will most likely be PG-13. This will also be the first time vampires have been in the MCU, which have been hinted at In an episode of Loki, Mobius (Owen Wilson) mentioned vampires suggesting that the blood-sucking monsters do exist somewhere in the multiverse.

While there is no official release date yet for Blade, a Twitter posting from Marvel India seemed to confirm that Blade could be coming out on Oct. 7, 2022. However, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed anything as of yet.

Until Blade comes out, Marvel fans still have plenty to look forward to including Eternals, Spiderman: No Way home, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the various TV shows on Disney+. This news originate at CinemaBlend.