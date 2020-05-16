Mahershala Ali shared some new art which may preview what he'll look like in the upcoming Blade movie. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were shocked to hear that the Academy Award winning actor was going to be taking on the role. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made the official announcement at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, which was full of other massive reveals that fans are still talking about. It appears Ali is still just as excited about taking on the role now as he was on stage last summer in San Diego.

It's unclear where Mahershala Ali got the Blade artwork, though it is more than likely fan-made. The actor does not give credit to any artist in the Instagram post, but it probably is not a form of official concept art from Marvel Studios. In the simple drawing, Ali can be seen with a Blade-style haircut, along with the trademark sunglasses, a cross necklace, and sword on his back. While the art is simplistic, it gets the point across. Ali captioned the image with an emoji of two swords clashing.

While excitement is high for the new Blade movie under the MCU umbrella, we haven't really heard any news since it was announced. Wesley Snipes offered up some words of encouragement after some fans assumed he would be upset about the news. Snipes originally played the character in Blade and Blade 2. ""Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come," said Snipes.

So far, Mahershala Ali is the only actor attached to the upcoming Blade movie. The project is more than likely still in its early development and has plenty of time to flesh things out since it is not a part of the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, which was just pushed back. It is believed that Blade will show up somewhere in Phase 5, along with Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, though it is unclear when exactly that will be. Things are a little uncertain at the moment as the world tries to navigate its new reality.

There have been rumors that Marvel Studios will kick off Black Panther 2 production in March of 2021, which could potentially be big news. All major studios are, for the most part, closed down at the moment and waiting to hear when they can launch productions up again. If Marvel Studios is planning for an early 2021 start, we could see a whole bunch of titles roar back to life, along with some new ones, like Mahershala Ali's take on Blade for the MCU. For now, we'll just have to continue to be patient. You can check out the Blade artwork below, thanks to Mahershala Ali's Instagram account.