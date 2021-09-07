If not for Wesley Snipes and Blade, would we even have the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today? According to many Marvel fans, absolutely not. On Twitter, a tweet that has since gone viral credits Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's X-Men movies for the birth of the MCU. The tweet notes that "we would've never gotten the MCU" if not for the success of these movies.

It was not long before Blade fans started chiming in. Now, Snipes is currently trending as thousands of fans praise the actor and the original Blade trilogy. Because Snipes first appeared in the role in 1998's Blade, which was a huge hit at the box office, the counter-argument is that it was Wesley Snipes who really set the stage for movies like Spider-Man and X-Men to follow. That would of course lead to the formation of the MCU with the Iron Man movies and beyond.

"Blade created the funds for everything we see MCU," writes one fan on Twitter. "Wesley brought Marvel back to life. Put respect on that whole name Wesley Snipes."

Blade created the funds for everything we see MCU. Wesley brought Marvel back to life. Put respect on that whole name Wesley Snipes. https://t.co/h6OY3SbcSG — OG SEVEN ELLIS (@SevenEllis) September 7, 2021

Another tweet reads, "It was Wesley Snipes' Blade. Marvel was bankrupt & sold off all major properties. Blade was a last ditch effort to save studio from closure. The success of Blade paved way for Iron Man & MCU. If not for Wesley Snipes, There'd be no MCU."

It was Wesley Snipes’ Blade. Marvel was bankrupt & sold off all major properties. Blade was a last ditch effort to save studio from closure. The success of Blade paved way for Iron Man & MCU. If not for Wesley Snipes, There’d be no MCU. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/zYEYMssmkN — Dev🦠 (@DevBook24) September 7, 2021

"Blade is the movie that made Marvel studios what it is," says someone else. "Wesley Snipes deserves more credit than he is given. Marvel didn't have a successful movie, show or series before Blade. Wesley Snipes is the g.o.a.t.. No one can tell me different."

Blade is the movie that made Marvel studios what it is. Wesley Snipes deserves more credit than he is given. Marvel didn't have a successful movie, show or series before Blade. Wesley Snipes is the g.o.a.t.. No one can tell me different — Marcellus Wan Kenobi ♊ (@_HateResistent_) September 7, 2021

There are many, many other tweets echoing these same sentiments. Hoping that giving Snipes his due credit will stick, another fan wrote, "We need a point in time when people will no longer need to be reminded or corrected of the fact that Wesley Snipes in Blade is what gave us the MCU. Wesley Snipes saved Marvel from bankruptcy."

We need a point in time when people will no longer need to be reminded or corrected of the fact that Wesley Snipes in Blade is what gave us the MCU.



Wesley Snipes saved Marvel from bankruptcy. #WesleySnipes#Blade — Amigo (@ElLeonFierro) September 7, 2021

Of course, the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises both certainly played important roles in the evolution of Marvel movies on the big screen. Even so, they were not the first Marvel property to score big at the box office, and it's fair to give credit to Snipes and the Blade team for showing just how successful Marvel movies can be when done right. There's a reason those movies remain so popular all of these years later, even though we haven't seen Snipes in the role since 2004.

When word had broken that Marvel was rebooting Blade for the MCU, Snipes had expressed his desire to return to the role. Many Marvel fans were also on board with the idea, as the Snipes version of the character is still very popular. Mahershala Ali has since been cast to lead the Blade reboot, though Snipes has endorsed the actor in the role with his full blessing.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx," Snipes said in a statement at the time, via Comicbook.com. "Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL good. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together."

You never know. With the multiverse storylines making their way into modern Marvel movies, the door is always open for Snipes to slip back into the role for a special appearance at some point in the future. In any case, the new Blade does not yet have a release date. You can see what other fans are saying about Blade leading to the MCU over on Twitter.

Yes, it was Wesley Snipes and the 1998 "Blade" movie that started the Marvel festival of movies that followed. That's undebatable. — GC4* (@GodzChild4eva) September 7, 2021

People are slapping so much respect for Blade and Wesley Snipes because no matter how you slice it, Blade walked so the MCU and Sony Marvel movies could run after.



Yup, an R rated, black lead, 90s Marvel superhero movie that was successful. Stop giving white actors credit. pic.twitter.com/993rd0IyS0 — 🜏 BiffMcSkylark 🕹️⛏️🏳️‍🌈 (@BiffMcSkylark) September 7, 2021

You spelled "Blade" wrong. And those are not pictures of Wesley Snipes. #TheClowneryIsRealhttps://t.co/MEKqlOdES0 — Lisa_B_Trinidad (@AuthorTrinidad) September 7, 2021

FYI Wesley Snipes is the reason for MCU.



Blade. Not Spider-Man. — The Blue Panda (@TheBluePanda44) September 7, 2021

Wesley Snipes really saved Marvel as an entity. Man should be on some royalties or shit for what he did for the cinematic universe..... — Bezaleel (@Theo_Muhia) September 7, 2021

Actually if it wasn’t for Wesley Snipes with Blade we wouldn’t have the MCU 😎 https://t.co/zmgLaztgLT — KEN!!🤩 (@BIGKEN32) September 7, 2021

People forget Wesley snipes was always the first avenger. — y̸a̸s̸u̸k̸e̸ (@zilani_ke) September 7, 2021

glad people are finally recognizing the entire Marvel universe was built on the foundation laid by a black man. give Wesley Snipes and #Blade the respect they deserve — Matt Damon (@MatDamonsBurner) September 7, 2021

wesley snipes doesn’t get enough credit for playing blade the way he did. — malik b (@longgliveleak) September 6, 2021