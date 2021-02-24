Wesley Snipes will forever be associated with Marvel's Blade. That said, the action star is looking to move on and make fans focus on one of the projects he has coming down the pipeline. While the nature of this project remains largely mysterious, the actor is referring to it as a "Blade-Killer.

The 58-year-old actor is currently promoting Coming 2 America, which arrives on Amazon next month. During a recent interview, Wesley Snipes, in discussing the legacy of Blade, revealed that he's got some things brewing that will, as he put it, "smoke all of that Blade stuff." Using a martial arts metaphor, Snipes said, "we were white belts then. Wait until you see now what we do as black belts." Elaborating, he had the following to say.

"We have two things. We have one which is a female action franchise. And also what we call our Blade-killer, our Blade on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel. But the action is going to be... Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we're going to do black belt action."

We have two things there. One is a female-led action franchise. The other is a time travel tale involving shape-shifters with a whole lot of action. It seems Wesley Snipes is not afraid to hype-up that one, in particular. Speaking further, Snipes expressed a fondness for his Blade movies while also explaining that so much more can be accomplished with modern moviemaking.

"It's wonderful what we did, but, brother, we're so much better than we were then. So much better now than we were then. Yes, indeed. And we've got more tools. Some of the things that were innovated in the Blade franchise in the first film are now standard in the Marvel universe and all of these other action movies. And the technology allows them to do a lot of things we couldn't do then. Now give us the technology, and we've already got the skills and the flavor. It's popping, baby!"

Marvel Studios is currently working on a Blade reboot starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. It is being written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen). No director has been announced yet. Whether or not Wesley Snipes cameos remains up in the air. The actor did, however, explain that he is not currently involved, though he fully supports the project.

"I don't have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions. It's a beautiful thing. I think he's a heck of a job. He's got a heck of a job on his hands."

Blade, released in 1998, was Marvel's first major movie success. Not only did it get two sequels, 2002's Blade II and 2004's Blade: Trinity, but it paved the way for X-Men, Spider-Man and, ultimately, the superhero movie craze as we know it. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on this mystery project are made available. This news comes to us via UPROXX.