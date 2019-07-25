Mahershala Ali paid his respects to original Blade actor Wesley Snipes on social media. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige stunned MCU fans when he announced the new Blade movie and revealed Ali was starring. It's a project that has been brought up a lot over the years though we have to wait a bit longer to see it. Everybody seems pretty happy about the news, including Snipes. The vampire hunter is getting a reboot more than 15 years after the third installment.

Mahershala Ali posted a picture of Wesley Snipes as Blade on social media. He tagged Snipes and then posted the crown emoji, letting everybody know who the king of the franchise is. When the announcement was first made, there were more than a few fans who were upset that Snipes was not returning to the role. The actor has said many times in the past that he would be willing to head over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to portray the iconic character once again.

As for Wesley Snipes, he is incredibly happy that Mahershala Ali is the actor to be giving the Blade franchise another shot. The project isn't even close to starting production, but it will undoubtedly be another huge hit for the MCU when it does creep into theaters. Snipes hopes to one day work with Ali and fans are hoping that means he'll have a role or at least a cameo in the upcoming untitled movie. Marvel Studios is always good with paying respect, so even if he's not in the movie, he will more than likely be alluded to in some way.

Marvel Studios has a lot on their plate right now, but that seems to be how they run best. There's a ton of projects in various stages of development from in production to pre-production and Blade is now in that pile after Mahershala Ali set up a meeting with Kevin Feige to pitch the idea. Blade will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, which is still in its infancy, at least in the eyes of the public. Feige has said they already have it all mapped out though, so fans don't need to stress.

Blade was already a successful franchise on its own, but being a part of the MCU is going to be a whole new level of success, especially with Academy Award winning Mahershala Ali stepping in to play the lead. For now, all we can do is sit back to wait and see what Kevin Feige and crew have planned for all of us. One thing we do know is that Get Out director Jordan Peele does not have any interest in helming the project. His name was one of the first to come out of the rumor mill. While we wait for more info, you can check out Mahershala Ali's Instagram account tribute to Wesley Snipes below.