Fear not, Marvel fans, as the long-awaited Blade reboot is still on track. It's just taking a little longer than people might have expected. Recently, Marvel Studios released a massive Phase 4 MCU update, revealing new titles for the Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels, as well as release dates for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Yet, Blade was left out of the festivities entirely. But now we have word that the movie, which will star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role, is on track to begin filming next summer.

A new report recently detailed what is going on behind the scenes at Warner Bros. as they put together a new Superman movie that will feature a Black version of the iconic DC superhero. As it turns out, Warner Bros. and Disney/Marvel Studios have some of the same directors for both this new Superman and Blade on their respective wishlists. In updating on the current status of both projects, it was revealed that Blade is targeting a July 2022 filming start. Originally, it was expected that the movie would begin filming in September of this year but the studio is taking time to get the script right before pressing forward.

It is said that both Disney and Warner Bros. want a Black director for the new Superman movie and the Blade reboot. Among the directors who were name-dropped in the piece were Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), J.D. Dillard (Sweetheart), Regina King (One Night In Miami) and Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah). Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was also named. However, he will be busy with Black Panther 2, now officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so he is essentially out of the running for both projects.

Blade was first announced as a major surprise during Marvel Studios' massive presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Mahershala Ali was brought out on stage to close out the panel. Updates have been few and far between in the time since. But it took a major step forward when Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen) was brought on board to pen the screenplay. No further casting has been revealed at this time but Ali will star in the lead role. Wesley Snipes previously starred in a trilogy of movies centered on the so-called Daywalker beginning in 1998. For his part, Wesley Snipes has been encouraging of the project and has remained open to a possible appearance in the movie, under the right circumstances.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a full, jam-packed slate coming down the pipeline over the next two years. It includes Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Fantastic Four reboot. Blade, meanwhile, does not yet have a release date set. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.