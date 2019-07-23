The original Blade, Wesley Snipes, has officially responded to Marvel's recently announced reboot starring Mahershala Ali. Marvel Studios descended upon San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and brought down the house by announcing their Phase 4 slate. Many of the projects were expected. However, they did close the event with a major surprise by bringing out Ali on stage to announce the reboot. Now, Snipes has weighed in and is showcasing his support.

For years, Wesley Snipes has been expressing his desire to return to his most well-known role. Many fans took to Twitter to show Snipes love after the news was announced at SDCC, which is something he appreciates. Yet, he's also asking those who are upset that he isn't coming back as Blade to calm down. Here's what Snipes had to say in a recently released statement.

"To all the Daywalkers losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it's all good. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew, always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."

Last year Wesley Snipes revealed that he was discussing two different possible Blade projects with Marvel. It was never clear how far along either of those projects were, nor is it clear what exactly they would have been. Safe to say, those are being put to bed in favor of a modern reboot that will be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's easy to see why Marvel would choose to go this route. Mahershala Ali is at the very top of Hollywood's most respected actors list right now, having two Oscars to his name, with his most recent coming for his work in the Best Picture winner Moonlight. Plus, this will allow for the studio to fit this into their larger universe, rather than try and retcon the original Wesley Snipes trilogy, which would be tricky, to say the least. Of note, Wesley Snipes actually reprised his role as The Daywalker for an episode of FX's What We Do In the Shadows, appearing via Skype along with other notable Vampires in the entertainment industry.

Phase 4 of the MCU will consist, on the movie side, of Eternals, Black Widow, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder. Disney+ shows such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye will also be included. Blade won't come until Phase 5, which kicks off in 2022. Other projects on that slate include reboots of the Fantastic Four and X-Men, as well as Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2. Blade, at present, doesn't have a writer or director attached. This news was first reported by ComicBook.com.