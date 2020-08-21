John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski would like to take a stab at Blade if he were to direct his own superhero movie. Known for co-directing the original John Wick alongside David Leitch, Stahelski has since helmed both successful sequels on his own. While he will have at least two more sequels to work on to keep him busy for now, Stahelski couldn't help but mention the iconic superhero famously played by Wesley Snipes in the original Blade movie trilogy.

Chad Stahelski had this to say about which superhero movie he'd like to direct.

"As far as doing my own, I'm not a gigantic superhero guy, but I enjoy the movies. I love The Avengers. I loved Captain America. I like James Gunn's take on Guardians. I really dig him as a director and what he's done with that. Ragnarok, I felt was really funny. I thought that was clever. I've come around.. If the opportunity ever came, I would like to take a stab at... the one that really jumps out to me would be like Blade. If they were going to redo Blade or something like that, just because I feel that one, for some reason, the vampire martial art action vibe. That would be a cool one to stretch and try and reinvent."

As it turns out, Stahelski just might get his wish, as a Blade reboot has already been reported to be in the works at Marvel Studios. Last year, it was also announced a new adaptation was entering development with True Detective actor Mahershala Ali also set to star in the lead role. Plot details haven't yet been revealed, nor is it clear when the new movie will be bringing Ali's Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A director is also yet to be announced for the upcoming project, and given the continued success of the John Wick franchise, it certainly doesn't hurt for Stahelski to throw his name into the hat.

Stahelski also expressed interest in working with the Highlander franchise, noting that he was curious to see how he could "reinvent the hero worship stuff." Beyond any of these potential projects, however, the filmmaker remains focused on the John Wick series for the foreseeable future. He is hoping to get to work filming on the announced fourth movie this year, which will be shot back-to-back with John Wick 5. No matter which other projects Stahelski chooses to pursue in the years ahead, he'll always be esteemed for his work with the popular Keanu Reeves-led action movie franchise.

Longtime fans of the Blade character will remember when he was played by Wesley Snipes in a series of movies from years past. The original movie, based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name, was released in 1998 to great financial success. Two sequels would follow in the years after, with Blade II releasing in 2002} and Blade: Trinity arriving in 2004. For years, Snipes had expressed an interest in reprising the role for a new sequel or movie reboot, but the decision was ultimately made at Marvel to go in a new direction with Ali in the lead.

John Wick: Chapter Four and the new Blade both still have yet to be given release dates by their respective studios. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.