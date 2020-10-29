Following the recent news that the upcoming Blade reboot, which is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been on the hunt for writers, one director has now thrown their hat into the ring to helm the project. Locke & Key director Mark Tonderai recently explained why he thinks he'd be the perfect fit for Marvel's Blade reboot and praised the first big screen iteration of the character starring Wesley Snipes.

"I'd love to do Blade. Blade, for me, is right up my street in terms of my sensibilities. I also think Stephen Norrington did a brilliant job with the first incarnation of it, and I'd argue that it was the first, other than Tim Burton's Batman, superhero film that really revolutionised movies to where we are now. So, Blade, I would absolutely love to do."

Mark Tonderai does not have much big screen experience, having only helmed the Jennifer Lawrence thriller House at the End of the Street and a handful of other cinematic projects, but he does have an extensive background on the small screen, crafting episodes of various high-profile outings including Gotham, Lucifer, and the fantasy/horror Netflix series Locke & Key. Over the years Tonderai has handled superheroes, comics, and horror, making him the perfect Blade director, all told.

Other than Blade, Tonderai was quick to highlight another franchise he would love to be a part of, one which many filmmakers would kill for, while at the same time highlighting exactly what he finds appealing about joining the MCU.

"[I] also want to do Bond. You want to do something as big as that just because it's something I was brought up on as a kid. It's always been part of my family life. You want to do a Marvel film because it's a very different discipline. When you do a project like that, it's not really a Mark Tonderai film, it's a Marvel film. So, how do you get your DNA into a film like that?"

Very little is currently known about Blade, with Mahershala Ali the only actor attached to the upcoming movie so far. Ali recently explained why he was drawn to this Marvel character in particular saying, "Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school."

"I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that...I love that it's darker," he continued. "That's all in terms of tone. He's a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me."

Blade is more than likely still in its early development and is not a part of the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, which has now been pushed back due to the ongoing global situation, giving the studio plenty of time to line everything up. It is believed that Blade will show up somewhere in Phase 5, along with Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, though it is unclear when exactly that will be happening. Who would you like to see direct Blade's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This comes to us from Comicbookmovie.com. The topper art comes from BossLogic.