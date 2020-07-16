We are probably never going to see Wesley Snipes as Blade again. Marvel Studios is getting ready to reboot the franchise with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role. But we can always head back to the past for some of Snipes' version of the daywalker. In this case, the actor is taking the role very seriously, doing an in-character interview for the movie in 1998.

The video, which recently resurfaced, shows Wesley Snipes, in Blade's costume, giving an interview as though he is the character from the movie. He ever refers to "Wesley" in the third-person at one point. It is truly baffling to witness. Snipes is talking in the gravelly voice used for the character on-screen.

"He was transformed genetically after his mother was bitten by a vampire, who I'm still looking for to this day. I can't wait to meet up with daddy again. It made him half-human, half-vampire. So he's always in an internal struggle between the good and bad forces."

It is quite the stunt to pull. While one can debate the merits of doing something like this, it helps prove how committed Wesley Snipes was to the role. The actor played the part in a trilogy of Blade movies from 1998 to 2004. This was at the dawn of the modern era of superhero movies as we know them. In that way, much is owed to Snipes and Blade.

But by the time Blade: Trinity rolled around, things had changed. Over the years, Patton Oswalt, who starred in the movie, has dished some stories about working with Wesley Snipes on set. To that point, Oswalt only shot one scene with Snipes, as most of his scenes were done using his stand-in. Back in 2012, Oswalt had this tale to tell from the set in an interview with the A.V. Club.

"I remember one day on the set, they let everyone pick their own clothes, there was one black actor who was also kind of a club kid. And he wore this shirt with the word 'Garbage' on it in big stylish letters. It was his shirt. And Wesley came down to the set, which he only did for close-ups. Everything else was done by his stand-in. I only did one scene with him. But he comes on and goes, 'There's only one other black guy in the movie, and you make him wear a shirt that says 'Garbage?' You racist motherf*****!'"

At one point, Wesley Snipes was said to be developing a pair of possible Blade projects with Marvel Studios. Ultimately, they decided to go another way with it by rebooting the character entirely within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an understandable move, especially with an actor like Mahershala Ali on board. So for those feeling nostalgic about these movies, this interview can provide an odd little taste of Snipes' time in the Marvel universe. Be sure to check out the video for yourself. This news comes to us via ScreenCrush.