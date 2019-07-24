As we all know by this point in time, Green Book and Moonlight Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will be playing our new Blade in an upcoming MCU reboot. So great. Now we know the reboot is in the works and we know who will be playing the new Daywalker. But just who the hell are the powers that be behind the scenes at Marvel planning to hire to helm this new Blade movie? Well, today we have word that, as lame as it is to report, it looks like we can count out Get Out and Us writer-director Jordan Peele.

It turns out that, while Jordan Peele feels it would be a childhood dream come true to helm such a well-known property as Blade, he has a lot of stories he wants to tell. And taking on a project that isn't a Jordan Peele-original, just doesn't feel right. Specifically, Peele recently revealed this.

"So many of those properties - it's a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff. It's a filmmaker's dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn't feel right. It just doesn't feel right. I'm a comic book and graphic novel appreciator, but I can't call myself a true fanboy."

And since we're all here and talking about the projects that Jordan Peele will and won't be directing in the future, let's touch base on Candyman. Why is it that Peele decided not to take the helm of his upcoming "spiritual sequel" to Clive Barker's classic?

Peele says in regards to passing along directing duties for his Candyman sequel starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Tony Todd to Little Woods writer-director Nia DaCosta.

"Candyman was one of my favorites. As a director, if I was going to do any pre-existing property it'd be something like that. But I just feel like, look let's help tell the story, but save my directing ventures for these stories that are my originals. I don't know a better way to say it."

While I'd love to see Peele take the helm of both Blade and Candyman I get what the man is saying about keeping his original films alive. After all, not many filmmakers are focusing on original material these days. And while that's not a bad thing, I think we'll live if Peele decides to stick to his guns on this matter. But only time (and money) will tell, I guess.

Related: New Blade Movie Coming to MCU, Mahershala Ali Cast in the Lead

Jordan Peele's last film as director was his original motion picture Us. Peele also produced that film along with Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum, Ian Cooper, and Sean McKittrick. It starred Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker, and featured music by Michael Abels, cinematography by Mike Gioulakis, and editing by Nicholas Monsour. Monkeypaw Production and Perfect World Pictures were the production companies behind the doppelganger nightmare which Universal Pictures distributed into a theater near you back on March 22, 2019. Meanwhile, this story comes to us from Rolling Stone.