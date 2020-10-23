The Blade reboot is finally taking an important step forward. Marvel is said to be looking for writers as we speak to tackle the project, which was originally announced last year during San Diego Comic-Con. While the initial reveal was splashy, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali set to play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, things have been a bit quiet since. Now, it seems things are finally moving in the right direction.

A new report details the complexities of navigating the current Hollywood landscape, in trying to find a balance between diversity and creative freedom. Within the report, it is revealed that Disney and Marvel Studios are currently looking for writers for Blade. There is no word currently on who, specifically, may be in the running to tackle the script but it is said that they are looking for "Black behind-the-camera talent." Marvel Studios has been making strides toward diversity in front and behind the camera in recent years, with movies like Black Panther. Cate Shortland is also the first woman to helm an MCU movie solo with Black Widow.

Blade is an opportunity to further diversify while also representing a major storytelling opportunity for the MCU. Not to mention a potentially massive cash cow. Blade was the subject of a trilogy of movies beginning in 1998 with Wesley Snipes starring as the Daywalker. They helped cement Marvel as a bankable brand in Hollywood, with the trilogy earning more than $400 million globally. Beyond the commercial potential in the modern age, this represents a chance for the MCU to dip its toes in the horror realm, which is a genre this universe has hardly touched on in the past. Not to mention that Mahershala Ali has won two Oscars in recent years for his work in Moonlight and Green Book.

There is no word currently on when Blade is expected to arrive. Phase 4 of the MCU is totally mapped out on the movie side, consisting of Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. At earliest, it could debut sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Other projects already announced for Phase 5 include Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2 and reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Plus, there are live-action shows in the works for Disney+ such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and WandaVision.

Disney has been forced to delay many release dates this year as a result of ongoing uncertainty at the box office, which has pushed back the entire MCU slate. But that does give them more time to find the write filmmakers for this project. No director is attached currently. Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame expressed interest but not in an official capacity. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the Blade reboot are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.