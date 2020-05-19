Following quickly after Mahershala Ali shared a piece of art depicting him as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Blade, a particularly artistic fan has taken it upon themselves to create an official-looking poster version of that same look. As you can see, he carries that Wesley Snipes swagger while also bringing something entirely new to the fan-favorite Daywalker.

"Mahershala Ali as Blade (Eric Stokes Brooks), just wanted to do a quick edit."

The drawing shared by Ali gave the actor the same angular haircut and dark sunglasses made famous by Wesley Snipes' much-celebrated portrayal of the vampire hunter, and this new poster sticks with that same look, including the character's coveted sword. Sticking with the same red and black color scheme as the previous movies in the Blade franchise, the fan art simultaneously makes us long for Snipes, and realize how well Ali is cast in the Marvel role.

Whilst we do not yet know what Ali will end up looking like as Blade, it is likely that the MCU version of the character will maintain a very similar appearance that what audiences have seen previously, as it adheres closely to how the character is currently portrayed in the comics.

Though Ali is all set to take over the day-walking mantle from Snipes, the latter has previously released a statement after the news was first announced last year. Despite what you may assume from Snipes' onscreen persona, the actor appears to be more than okay with Ali taking over, and cannot wait to see what the Oscar-winning actor does with the character.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."

Blade has already featured in a big-screen trilogy, as well as a television show, but is soon set to be rebooted and introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is a part-vampire and part-mortal, who becomes a vampire hunter to protect human beings. Though he has all of their strengths and none of their weaknesses, Blade does still require blood to survive, creating an internal struggle that is often ripe for drama.

So far, Mahershala Ali is the only actor attached to the upcoming Blade movie, with the project more than likely still in its early development. The movie is not a part of the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, which has now been pushed back due to the ongoing global situation, giving the studio plenty of time to line everything up. It is believed that Blade will show up somewhere in Phase 5, along with Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, though it is unclear when exactly that will be. This comes to us from Salman Artworks.