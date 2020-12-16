While nothing concrete was offered regarding the upcoming MCU Blade reboot at the recent Disney Investor Day, looking closely at the official programming guide may offer some clues as to when audiences can expect to see the Daywalker ply his trade on the big screen. If the list of announcements is any indication, Blade will hit theaters in 2022, between sequels Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2.

The programming guide specifically describes its listing of titles to be in "chronological order," with Blade sat amongst the 2022 releases. Of course, if Marvel is hoping for Blade to join the MCU as early as 2022, they need to get a move on, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali currently the only actor announced. This would also make 2022 a big year for Marvel, with five movies set to be released including Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sadly, Blade fans emerged from Disney Investor Day a little disappointed, with the event offering no footage or reveals, though Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did provide an optimistic update. "As we announced at Comic-Con last year, we're moving ahead with Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali," Feige said. "The development and storylines are coming together, and we'll have announcements very, very soon."

Announced during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 appearance, Blade details are still being kept tightly under wraps, and very little is currently known about the movie, with Ali the only actor attached to the project so far. Earlier this year, the Oscar winning star of Moonlight explained why he was drawn to the titular role of this Marvel character in particular saying, "Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school."

"I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that...I love that it's darker," he continued. "That's all in terms of tone. He's a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me."

Ali has been pushing for the Blade role for years now, with the actor keen to rejoin the MCU following his standout performance as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in Marvel Television and Netflix's Luke Cage. "I did this Marvel show for Netflix called Luke Cage. So in doing that show, the day it premiered, I had turned to my agent, and I had said, 'What are they doing with Blade?' Because I kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake and put it back together," the actor previously revealed. "And it was exciting for me to get to be in that Marvel space and TV, but for me, my goal had always been film. But also being able to participate in television in a very specific way that had real meaning, but my larger goal was to be able to really navigate between film and television."

Blade has already featured in a big-screen trilogy starring Wesley Snipes, as well as a television show, with the reboot set to fold the character into the MCU. While details remain unknown, Blade will likely reset the franchise, and tell all-new adventures of the part-vampire, part-mortal man who becomes a vampire hunter to protect the human race. Though he has all of their strengths and none of their weaknesses, Blade does still require blood to survive, creating an internal struggle that is often ripe for drama. This comes to us from Disney Investor Day.