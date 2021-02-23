Under the right circumstances, Wesley Snipes is open to returning in Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot. We already know that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali has been tapped to star in the title role, as was announced during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. But Snipes is open to a cameo, or perhaps taking on another role entirely, should things pan out in just the right way.

Wesley Snipes, who previously played Marvel's vampire hunter, is currently promoting Coming 2 America. During a recent interview, the actor was asked about the possibility of appearing in the new Blade movie in some capacity, be it as a cameo or a new character. Here's what he had to say about it.

"You never know. Under the right circumstances, I'm open to play with everybody. I know that people associate me with that role. The Daywalker community out there is a part of the Daywalker clique and our global community identifies with a little bit of that world and the new definition of Daywalkers, these global hyphenated multi-talented individuals capable of doing more things at one time, skill masters, as we call them. So, we gon' keep going, we gon' keep bringing."

It doesn't seem as though anything has been firmed up yet. What we do know for sure is that, at one point, Wesley Snipes said he was developing not one, but two different possible Blade projects with Marvel Studios. We also know that movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 will be opening up the Marvel multiverse. And WandaVision has played around in that sandbox a bit as well. That could open the door for Snipes to reprise his original role. Point being, this could happen if the brass at Marvel Studios want it to happen.

Little is known about the new Blade movie at present. Aside from Mahershala Ali's casting, Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen) has been tapped to write the screenplay. There is no word on a director just yet. It also isn't clear how soon the movie could go into production. No official release date has been set but it is believed the October 2022 date that Disney has set aside for an MCU project will ultimately go to Blade. But a lot can happen between now and then. One of the big questions is whether Marvel will shoot for an R-rated take, or try to keep it PG-13.

Wesley Snipes first appeared as the character in 1998's Blade. It was ultimately Marvel's first mainstream success at the box office, taking in $131 million. That paved the way for two sequels, 2002's Blade II and 2004's Blade: Trinity, with the franchise taking in $416 million worldwide to date. It also helped open the door for X-Men and Spider-Man, which cemented the superhero movie boom that is still going on today. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the reboot are made available. This news comes to us via Entertainment Tonight.