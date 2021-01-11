Marvel fans are feeling much better about the odds of the Blade reboot getting an R rating after it was recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be the MCU's first R-rated movie. Though the first two R-rated Deadpool movies were highly successful, worries were present with fans that Disney wouldn't allow an R-rated movie in the MCU. Those feelings were assuaged with new comments from Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who verified that Deadpool 3 won't be toned down.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Giving Deadpool 3 an R rating opens the door for Marvel to develop other movies for more mature fans. On social media, a great many of these fans are voicing their hopes that this news means the upcoming Blade reboot will be R-rated as well. As with Deadpool, all of the previous Blade movies are R-rated, so giving even though it's a reboot, giving the new Blade anything less would just make the new movie feel much tamer.

"Now that Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be R rated by Kevin Feige once and For all, I hope Blade is considered for an R rating along with the MCU Wolverine in the future," tweets one fan.

"Since Deadpool 3 will be R rated, here's hoping that Blade is also," echoes another Marvel fan.

These tweets are just the tip of the iceberg. Another tweet reads, "Since Deadpool 3 is gonna be Rated R (Big W). Can we go ahead and make Blade Rated R and could y'all make Moon Knight a little edgier for me?"

Wesley Snipes famously played the titular vigilante in all three Blade movies. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero, the part-human, part-vampire Blade fights against evil vampires to keep innocent humans safe. Coming out in the late 90s and early 2000s, the Blade movies are often credited for helping to inspire the superhero movie boom that would end up dominating Hollywood and the box office. The Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer wrote every installment of the series and directed the third movie, Blade Trinity.

It was first announced in 2019 that Marvel Studios was developing a Blade reboot with plans to bring the character into the MCU. Mahershala Ali will replace Snipes as the new Blade, and the casting was met with a very positive response from fans. Blade will be a part of Phase 5 of the MCU, and it won't be released until 2022 at the earliest. News of Deadpool 3 getting its R rating comes to us from Collider.

