Marvel Studios and DC Films are both looking to hire Black directors for anticipated movie projects, the former for Superman and the latter for Blade. In a new story recently published by The Hollywood Reporter, new details about DC's planned Superman reboot were revealed, such as the commitment from DC and Warner Bros. to hire a Black director to tackle the "first cinematic incarnation of Superman featuring a Black actor."

While J. J. Abrams is producing the Superman Reboot, word is he will not even be considered to take a seat in the director's chair. According to one source, having Abrams direct would be a "tone-deaf" move, and the powers that be seem to have this in mind as well. With the focus strictly on hiring a Black director, it's also unknown if the producers will lean towards an up-and-coming filmmaker or someone more established in the superhero or action movie genres.

Some of the possible directors listed in the THR story include rising filmmakers Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), J.D. Dillard (Sweetheart), Regina King (One Night in Miami), and Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah). None of these would seem to be bad choices, as each has managed to greatly impress with their directorial work. Also reportedly in consideration are names like Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), though Coogler isn't likely given his involvement with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Some potential directors have even met with Warner Bros. and DC Films to discuss the possibility of helming Superman, even though the process is still considered to be "phenomenally early." At the same time, Marvel Studios is said to be combing through this same shortlist of directors for Blade, their own upcoming reboot of the vampire hunter franchise starring Mahershala Ali in the role.

In any case, neither side is in a big rush to name a director for their respective projects anytime soon. Superman writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is not expected to turn in his first draft of the script until mid-December, and a filming start date is even further off. As for Blade, that project had its production delayed from this fall to July 2022, so that's going to take a while to be produced as well. Stacy Osei-Kuffour is penning the screenplay for that adaptation.

The THR story also reveals that the Superman reboot will not be a part of the DCEU. Like Joker and The Batman, it will instead be set in its own standalone universe by introducing a new origin story for Kal-El. The plan is also for the movie to introduce the first live-action Black Superman on the big screen, but as with the search for a director, a lead actor hasn't yet been named. Michael B. Jordan has been rumored for the part, but he recently said he wasn't involved.

"I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation," Jordan told THR. "It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

No release date has yet been revealed for either the Superman or the Blade movies, but we can presume it's going to be a long time before either of these projects make their way into theaters. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.