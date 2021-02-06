Announced during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 appearance, there have been very few developments on the studio's Blade reboot. Well, things are finally starting to move forward, and following yesterday's announcement that Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour has now been tapped to write the Blade script for the long-awaited movie, the official title has now been reportedly revealed to be Blade, The Vampire Slayer.

The lengthier title (which is oddly reminiscent of another famous vampire hunter) has likely been applied in order to differentiate Marvel's take on the Daywalker to that of the popular Wesley Snipes led franchise.

Very little is currently known about Blade, The Vampire Slayer, with Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali the only actor attached to the project so far. Earlier this year, the Moonlight and Alita: Battle Angel star explained why he was drawn to the titular role of this comic book character in particular saying, "Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school."

"I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that...I love that it's darker," he continued. "That's all in terms of tone. He's a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me."

Ali has been pushing for the role for years now, with the actor keen to re-join the MCU following his standout performance as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in Marvel Television and Netflix's Luke Cage. "I did this Marvel show for Netflix called Luke Cage. So in doing that show, the day it premiered, I had turned to my agent, and I had said, 'What are they doing with Blade?' Because I kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake and put it back together," the actor previously revealed. "And it was exciting for me to get to be in that Marvel space and TV, but for me, my goal had always been film. But also, being able to participate in television in a very specific way that had real meaning, but my larger goal was to be able to really navigate between film and television."

While plot details remain unknown, Blade, The Vampire Slayer will likely reset the franchise, and tell all-new adventures of the part-vampire, part-mortal man who becomes a vampire hunter to protect the human race. Though he has all their strengths and none of their weaknesses, Blade does still require blood to survive, creating an internal struggle that is often ripe for drama.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who has now been brought on board to write the script for Blade, The Vampire Slayer, already has some experience with the genre, having worked on HBO's critically acclaimed Watchmen series. In addition to Watchmen, Osei-Kuffour has also written for Hulu's coming-of-age comedy, Pen15, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

No release date has yet been announced for Blade, The Vampire Slayer, but clues from the recent Disney Investor Day event suggest it could hit theaters in 2022, between sequels Black Panther II and Captain Marvel 2. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter. @apexform on Instagram brings this awesome looking fan-made teaser art.