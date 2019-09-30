Wesley Snipes has opened up a bit about Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot. During San Diego Comic-Con, when Marvel Studios was unveiling their upcoming movie and TV slate, at was revealed that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali would be playing the Daywalker in a new movie. That pretty much axed any chances of Snipes reprising the role, but the actor has no hard feelings about it.

Starting with 1998's Blade, Wesley Snipes starred in a trio of movies centered on the Marvel Comics character, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was ever conceived. Snipes is currently promoting his new movie, Dolemite is My Name. During a recent interview, Snipes was asked about his feelings on the reboot. Here's what he had to say about it.

"People are very, very sneaky. They try to make it about the actors. It's not about me and him. I'm happy for him to be considered. I'm happy for them looking at him. Flattery... what do they say? Imitation is the best form of flattery. It's something that he has acknowledged that he wanted to do and his family wanted him to do it, so I'm appreciative of him getting the love that I've created something that others want to carry own and make their own stamp on."

There is, or at least was, some reason to think Wesley Snipes might be a little bitter about the situation. Prior to the reboot announcement, Snipes had made clear his desire to revisit the character. Not only that, but last year, he revealed he had two different potential projects in the works with Marvel. The studio decided to go another way with it. Yet, Snipes is taking the high road on this one. These new comments echo similar comments he made shortly after the news was announced.

For the time being, little to nothing is known about the new Blade movie. Marvel's Phase 4 movie lineup includes Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Blade will be part of Phase 5, alongside other movies such as Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, and reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. There are also the shows being made for Disney+, such as The Falcon and The Winter Solider, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye.

The previous takes on the character were R-rated. One major question is whether or not Marvel will push those bounds with the reboot. At present, it's unclear who may be eyed to write and/or direct the movie, but there is still plenty of time to sort that all out. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Blade does not yet have a release date set. Be sure to check out the interview clip with Wesley Snipes from the AP Entertainment Twitter account.