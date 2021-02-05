Marvel Studios is moving forward on their Blade reboot with Stacy Osei-Kuffour tapped to write the long-awaited movie. Osei-Kuffour is a playwright who previously edited and wrote for HBO's successful Watchmen series. Academy Award winning actor Mahershala Ali is taking over the title role from Wesley Snipes, who starred in three franchise movies, beginning with 1998's Blade. Snipes has given Ali his blessing to take over on the role, but recently tweeted that he is the character "forever," leading many Marvel fans to wonder if he'll be included in the Marvel Studios take on the franchise.

It has been reported that Marvel Studios spent the last 6 months looking for the Blade writer. It is believed that Mahershala Ali was directly involved in the process of finding the right person for the job. While David Goyer wrote the three original Blade movies from New Line, the studio reportedly only considered Black writers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the character, furthering their mission to reflect representation. Neither Stacy Osei-Kuffour, nor Marvel Studios, have spoken out about the writing job.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour will be the first Black female writer to take on an MCU project. Nia DaCosta, who is currently preparing to start working on Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson, is Marvel's first Black female director. As for where Osei-Kuffour will take the Blade reboot story, that is unclear at the moment, but there have been rumors of an R-rating, which could certainly change the tone. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is happening at the studio and it will be rated R, so there is already a precedent that is being set.

In addition to her work on HBO's Watchmen series, Stacy Osei-Kuffour wrote for Hulu's Pen15, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Osei-Kuffour also served as a story editor on Amazon's bloody Hunters series. Before getting to work on Blade with Mahershala Ali and Marvel Studios, she spent her time writing poetry and plays in New York City. However, she was struggling at the time, which led her into the world of story editing, and ultimately with HBO and then Marvel Studios.

A release date for the Blade reboot has yet to be announced, but it is believed that the movie will be released at some point in 2022. However, considering that the studio has a backlog of movies and that they just chose a writer, it might be a while before we see Mahershala Ali as the title character. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Captain Marvel 2, Black Panther 2, and Thor: Love and Thunder are all scheduled to open in 2022 and we still haven't seen the two movies that were supposed to come out in 2020. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Stacy Osei-Kuffour is writing Marvel's highly anticipated Blade reboot.