While we have yet to see any footage from the future Blade reboot, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did provide an update on the project at the recent Disney Investor Day event. Full to the brim with exciting announcements and surprising reveals, Feige assured fans of the Marvel anti- hero that the movie is "coming together" and that we would all be treated to something more substantial in the very near future.

"As we announced at Comic-Con last year, we're moving ahead with Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. The development and storylines are coming together, and we'll have announcements very, very soon."

While this may not provide much to run around squealing about, it is at least good to hear that the Blade reboot is still going ahead and that the vampire hunter will soon become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside The Avengers, Spider-Man, and the rest of the gang.

For those perhaps unaware, Blade is a part-vampire, part-mortal manwho becomes a vampire hunter to protect the human race. Though he has all of their strengths and none of their weaknesses, Blade does still require blood to survive, creating an internal struggle that is often ripe for drama. The character has already featured in a big-screen trilogy starring Wesley Snipes, as well as a television show, with the reboot set to fold the character into the MCU.

Announced during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 appearance, Blade details are still being kept tightly under wraps, and very little is currently known about the movie, with Mahershala Ali the only actor attached to the project so far. Earlier this year, the Oscar winning star of Moonlight explained why he was drawn to this Marvel character in particular saying, "Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school."

"I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that...I love that it's darker," he continued. "That's all in terms of tone. He's a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me."

Ali has been pushing for the Blade role since 2016, with the actor having already tackled a character in the MCU before, stealing the show as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in Marvel Television and Netflix's Luke Cage. "I did this Marvel show for Netflix called Luke Cage. So in doing that show, the day it premiered, I had turned to my agent, and I had said, 'What are they doing with Blade?' Because I kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake and put it back together," the actor previously revealed. "And it was exciting for me to get to be in that Marvel space and TV, but for me, my goal had always been film. But also being able to participate in television in a very specific way that had real meaning, but my larger goal was to be able to really navigate between film and television."

Blade does not currently have a release date. This comes to us courtesy of Disney Investor Day 2020.