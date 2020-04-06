We may finally know when Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot is going to arrive in theaters. This particular project was a surprise reveal last summer during Marvel Studios' massive Phase 4 presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Few updates have been provided on the movie since it was announced, but it seems that the studio may have secured a rather appropriate release date for the daywalker's return to the silver screen.

Recently, Disney did quite a bit of shuffling around with its 2020/2021 release calendar. This provided new release dates for all of the announced Phase 4 movies, as well as some new dates for the already announced Phase 5 titles. Marvel updated its calendar through 2022 and they have a previously revealed date set aside on October 7, 2022, for a currently untitled movie. Charles Murphy, who has been surprisingly accurate with Marvel scoops in the past, took to Twitter to state that Blade will indeed be the title filling that particular slot. If this is indeed true, it would make sense for a few reasons.

For one, while we know other projects such as reboots of the X-Men and Fantastic Four are on the way, they are in the earlier stages and don't have any cast attached. Blade, meanwhile, has Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali on board to play the Marvel Comics character. The other important element here is that Blade will almost definitely resemble a horror movie, or at least more so than any other MCU entry has up to this point, what with vampires and whatnot being involved. Bearing that in mind, releasing the movie in October would make sense, as Marvel and Disney could capitalize on the Halloween season.

There are a couple of other titles, most notably Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man 3 that could slot into that specific release date as well. Both of these movies are happening and seem to be at similar stages of the development process, give or take. Whatever appears in October 2022, it's important to note that we will now have four MCU movies releasing that year. Thor: Love and Thunder was pushed back to February 18, 2022, with Black Panther 2 previously announced for May 6, 2020. Disney also recently dated Captain Marvel 2 for July 8, 2022. That will make it a massive year for Marvel fans.

Blade previously appeared on the big screen in a trilogy of movies that starred Wesley Snipes as the character. Before the reboot was announced, Wesley Snipes revealed that he was working on two potential projects with Marvel, but it seems the studio decided to go in a different direction. Even so, Snipes has been supportive of the project publically. No director is attached to Blade at this time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This story originated at @_CharlesMurphy on Twitter who has a track record for breaking stories. The topper art comes from iMizurii on Reddit.

10/7/22-Blade

11/3/23- — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) April 5, 2020