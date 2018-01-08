Warner Bros.' Blade Runner 2049 was one of the most celebrated movies of the year. Unfortunately, it was one of the year's biggest box office bombs as well. While there has been no indication that the studio will move forward with Blade Runner 3, original Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, who produced the first sequel for director Denis Villeneuve, claims he has an idea for another installment. Here's what the director had to say about the possibility of Blade Runner 3.

"I hope so. I think there is another story. I've got another one ready to evolve and be developed, so there is certainly one to be done for sure."

We reported last month that there is a four-hour cut of Blade Runner 2049, although there is no indication we'll see this cut. Blade Runner 2049 made just $91 million at the domestic box office. It fared better internationally, with $167 million for a worldwide total of $258.7 million, from a whopping $150 million budget. The Blade Runner 2049 box office was quite befuddling for director Denis Villeneuve while Warner Bros. executives admitted they over-estimated their audience. Director Ridley Scott also spoke about bringing in Christopher Plummer to replace Kevin Spacey in his new film All the Money in the World after Spacey's sexual misconduct scandal.

"You always have doubts. But I don't dwell too much any more. First of all I ask myself, 'Can I do it? Yes, I can.' If I get Plummer, I can do it pretty straight-forwardly and quickly. If these locations are available and the relevant actors are available, yes I can, so that took me about an hour. Then I start making phone calls to two or three people, and find out who's available and who isn't. Then, I go and see Chris Plummer."

Blade Runner 2049 also bombed at the box office in China as well, which was seen by many as the film's last chance to make a bigger dent at the box office. If this third movie does happen, it remains to be seen if Ridley Scott will direct it himself or if Denis Villeneuve will return to the helm. Given how the movie performed at the box office, it would be surprising if this came to fruition soon.

In Blade Runner 2049, Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who's been missing for 30 years. As for this potential third Blade Runner movie, it remains to be seen whether or not this will actually happen, especially given the chilly reception the movie go. You can take a look at Ridley Scott's interview at Digital Spy.