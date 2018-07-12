Blade Runner fans were finally treated to a sequel with Blade Runner 2049 arriving in theaters 35 years after the original movie. And now, those stories are going to continue thanks to the partnership between Alcon Media Group, the production company behind last year's sequel, and Titan Publishing. The partnership was announced today and it will see the release of comic books continuing the story as well as books filled with art describing the process of bringing the Blade Runner universe to life.

The new Blade Runner comics will continue the franchise story that left off with last year's Blade Runner 2049. This will be the first time that a comic book adaptation has happened since the 1982 Marvel Comics version of Ridley Scott's original movie came out. Titan publishers Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung released a statement about their excitement to continue to bring Blade Runner to new audiences. The statement reads.

"We are extremely excited to be publishing Blade Runner comics and illustrated books. The Blade Runner universe has barely been explored; there is so much more there. It's an honor to be bringing this world to life in new ways for a new audience - and to reveal tales from that universe that you've never seen before."

For now, the partnership will just focus on the Blade Runner franchise in continuing stories as well as detailing the creative process of both films in a non-fiction capacity. The franchise will be under the editorial supervision of Titan's David Manley-Leach and Alcon director of publishing Jeff Connor. While last year's Blade Runner 2049 received mixed reviews, fans have been hungry for more of the story ever since, so this new partnership will be able to make that a reality.

The original Blade Runner film was adapted from the Philip K. Dick story Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Dick's story recently saw a graphic novel adaptation in 2009 with Boom! Studios' effort. Boom! Studios also put out a prequel to Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? with 2010's Dust to Dust. Though the prequel was not directly related to the Blade Runner universe, it is highly regarded by fans and was more than likely part of the inspiration for Alcon Media Group and Titan Publishing to come up with their partnership.

As for now, there is currently no release date set for the new Blade Runner comic books and other projects. However, more information is expected to be announced in the next handful of months. If Blade Runner 2049 proved anything, it's that there are a lot more stories to be told within that universe and there are fans that want to know about those stories. So, hopefully some more news drops about this exciting partnership sooner than later. This story about the expansion of the Blade Runner universe was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.