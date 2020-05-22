Full Moon Features has unveiled the first full length trailer for Blade: The Iron Cross. The long-awaited movie picks up directly after the events of Puppet Master: Axis Termination and it looks crazy. For decades, horror fans have asked for a solo movie focused on the hook-handed maniac puppet, Blade, and now Full Moon has delivered the goods with the first standalone feature debut for one of its most beloved characters. This first look at the movie is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Charles Band's Puppet Master series continues as an unspeakable evil from Blade's past emerges in the form of a murderous Nazi scientist named Dr. Hauser. As Hauser's heinous crimes are discovered, the psychic war journalist, Elisa Ivanov, awakens Blade, and together the bloody journey of revenge begins. It's Herr Hauser's reanimated undead army versus a possessed doll and a beautiful vengeance-seeking clairvoyant. Who will win, and how will it affect the Full Moon Universe? There's a lot of questions that are just begging to be answered in Blade: The Iron Cross.

The Blade: The Iron Cross trailer is a B-movie bloodbath with violence crammed into nearly every frame. In other words, it sounds exactly like one would come to expect from Full Moon Features. How about a Nazi scientist stepping on a path to vengeance with tons of blood or a journalist employing the Leader of the Marionette Warriors to take down the Third Reich? It's all here and it's insane. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see the movie.

Horror master John Lechago is behind the camera for Blade: The Iron Cross, while Roger Barron wrote the script. The project is the first-ever standalone in the Puppet Master series, which is exactly what fans have been waiting for. Full Moon Features CEO Charles Band released a statement about the project which you can read below.

"The Puppet Master films are pivotal in the Full Moon Features legacy. Not only are they favorites among our fans, but they remain the most successful direct-to-video movie franchise in history and they have always been a joy for us to create. Especially during this uncertain time, we couldn't be more thrilled to give our fans the standalone Blade feature they have been waiting for."

Blade: The Iron Cross will make will stream on the Full Moon Features channel and app starting on June 26th. The movie was originally going to come out in December 2019, but it was delayed to perfect the visual effects. While we're looking at some true B-movie grade elements, the special effects do look pretty incredible, especially when you see Blade slice through a Nazi and come out of his chest. It's the violent birth-like scene you didn't know you needed to see. You can check out the trailer for Blade: The Iron Cross above, thanks to the Full Moon Features YouTube channel.