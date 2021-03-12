Before the MCU and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies and Fox's X-Men films, the only successful Marvel movies was the Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes. Naturally, fans want to see Snipes reprise his role as the Daywalker in the MCU in some capacity, now that the franchise is set to introduce the concept of the multiverse, which can have multiple actors playing the same role from different universes. In an interview with Collider, Snipes revealed he has already spoken to MCU showrunner Kevin Feige about putting on Blade's leather coat and katana swords once again.

"We've talked, man, and [Feige] always says, "Well, you know, we're thinking about it, we're trying to figure it out." Then one day I saw in the news, and everybody started calling me up saying, "Hey, Mahershala [Ali] is going to be playing the new Blade." I was like, "Well, I guess Kevin didn't have my number. Okay." So I actually don't know. You know, I'm always willing to rock with anyone who wants to rock with me, you know? We're doing similar work. We have wonderful product that we will bring to market, and if I can rock with Marvel, that's great. If I can't rock with Marvel, all right. You know? I'll wait by the door. I'll just put on some nice heels and a nice skirt and something. I'll just wait by the door and say, "Hi Kevin."

Even though Mahershala Ali is set to play a new version of the MCU's Blade, it would be a fitting tribute to Snipe's legacy as Blade to have the actor cameo in the franchise in some capacity, similar to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland.

Interestingly, Wesley Snipes also revealed that Blade was not his first choice of character from Marvel Comics to bring to the big screen. Like so many other fans, Snipes was enamored by the history of King T'Challa aka Black Panther in the comics, to the point that he had the rights to the character, and was developing a script for a Black Panther movie all the way back in the '90s.

"We had three scripts, three versions of scripts written when we held the rights to Black Panther. That was in the early '90s. Maybe '92, '93, '94, in that area somewhere. We didn't have the technology we have now. Pixar didn't exist. None of the things, the CGI capabilities that we have now existed, and you know, people... Even the thought of the name "Black Panther" in the zeitgeist of Hollywood had a reference to the national revolutionary group versus the comic book. So it was hard to make. Long story long, we didn't end up making it, the rights went back, converted back, and then Blade came along. [I] rocked with that."

Perhaps it is a good thing that Snipes played Blade instead of Black Panther back in his prime since it would have been difficult to do justice to the world of Wakanda with the CGI capabilities of that time, and the world would also have missed out on Snipes' definitive take on the Daywalker. Collider was the first to bring this news.