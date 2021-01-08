Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the gigantic entity it is today, actor Wesley Snipes was already one of its most bankable superheroes after he starred as the vampire-human hybrid in 1998's Blade and the two hit sequels. But after Marvel regained the film rights to the character in 2012, their plans to reboot Blade's story was followed by their announcement in 2019 that instead of Snipes, Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali will be playing the flawed hero. To date, fans of the OG Blade star are still wondering if there is a chance for Snipes to reprise his character and the actor has finally given an answer.

Back in 2019, Kevin Feige's surprising announcement that Mahershala will be playing the badass half-vampire who is on a mission to eradicate vampires was met with mixed reactions. Fans of Wesley Snipes were quick to air their displeasure about the casting as earlier the actor had been in talks with Marvel about the Blade reboot. But he had no hard feelings for the out-of-the-blue casting and even asked his loyal fans to "chillaaxx" in a recent statement.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique," he had said.

But the thing is that his fans are still hoping that the actor will be able to reprise the character of Eric Brooks/Blade once again. So, a fan took to Twitter to ask Snipes whether he will play the character ever again and his response was just perfect.

"I AM BLADE...forever."

At least we know that he is more than ready to be the vampire hunter again, which leaves Feige to cook up some multiverse magic and bring Snipes on board as well, maybe in the form of a Blade from a different reality. Fingers crossed!

As for any further updates on MCU's Blade reboot, apart from the announcement of Mahershala joining the project, no other actor's casting has been reported. The actor had previously made his debut as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in the Marvel series, Luke Cage. It was earlier confirmed by Feige that the Blade reboot is not a part of MCU Phase IV and will instead be included in its fifth phase. But so far, no other information has been provided about the film's progress. Even during the recently held Disney Investor Day, all Feige shared was that they are "moving ahead" with Blade.

"As we announced at Comic-Con last year, we're moving ahead with Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali," Feige said. "The development and storylines are coming together, and we'll have announcements very, very soon."

For now, we can only wait for more updates and find solace in the fact that after a long 2020 of no Marvel films and series, MCU's Phase IV is finally kicking off with WandaVision premiering on the official Disney+ app this January 15.