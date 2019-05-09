FX just pulled off perhaps the most epic vampire crossover event in history on the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows. The TV series, based on the 2015 movie of the same name, is currently airing its first season. The show has been generally well-received and has garnered enough of an audience for the network to grant it an early season 2 pickup. But last night's episode may have just gained the show a lot of fans, as a ton of special guest stars, including Wesley Snipes reprising his role as Blade, appeared.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows. The episode, titled The Trial, sees the vampires having to defend themselves as an international vampire tribunal gathers to judge them for their transgressions. That's what led to this unbelievable gathering. Aside from Wesley Snipes reprising his role as Marvel's resident Daywalker, plenty of other beloved and notable vampires from throughout pop culture popped in, making this a rather incredible stunt that the creative team managed to pull off.

Tilda Swinton led the pack as Eve from Only Lovers Left Alive. Swinton also has ties to Marvel, as she plays The Ancient One in Doctor Strange. And yet another Marvel star showed up, as Dave Bautista had a little cameo in there. Evan Rachel Wood also appeared as her character Sophie-Anne from True Blood, with Danny Trejo on board as Razor Charlie, whom he first played in From Dusk Till Dawn. They even got Paul Reubens to appear as Amilyn from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It was an epic gathering, to say the least.

Wesley Snipes, for his part, appeared via a Skype session to (kind of) reprise his role as Blade. It surely gets tricky with licensing and all of that with appearances such as these, but it was clear that Snips was in full Blade mode. The actor has been trying to get a new project centered on the character, which he played in a trilogy of movies starting in 1998, going for years. He has teased that there are potentially a couple of projects with Marvel in the works, though nothing has been announced yet. So far fans who have been wanting to see him back as his most iconic character, this gives us at least a taste.

The episode even made reference to several famous vampires who couldn't be there, such as "Rob," clearly meaning Robert Pattinson from Twilight, "Kiefer," clearly in reference to Kiefer Sutherland from The Lost Boys. They also threw out the names "Tom and Brad," as in Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, in reference to their roles in Interview with the Vampire.

Creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who directed the episode, hyped it up ahead of its airing, telling people to watch out for special surprise guest cameos. Many had assumed that might mean characters from the original movie. It's hard to think anyone could have guessed they were going to pull off something this incredible. What We Do in the Shadows airs Wednesdays on FX.

