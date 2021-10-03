This October is being seen by Lionsgate as the season of the Blair Witch, as the movie studio are taking the horror franchise into a new space that will allow everyone to get involved in the story. The idea sees Lionsgate joining forces with fiction creator platform Dorian in a project that allows movie fans the chance to write and submit pieces of fan fiction based on a number of popular Hollywood IPs with the chance of having them made into fully licensed and playable games on the platform.

The official press release about the interesting project reads, "Dorian, the first ever no-code platform that allows independent writers to easily transform their stories into playable immersive video games, has partnered with global content leader Lionsgate to empower fiction creators to expand the stories behind some of Hollywood's most popular franchises. Through this unique partnership, Dorian and Lionsgate will launch official events tied to well-known Hollywood IP, calling for creators to write and submit their fan-fiction for a chance to publish licensed playable games on Dorian, opening the door for potential revenue while expanding the creator's growth opportunities. The first major franchise to kick off the partnership is the iconic Blair Witch."

"In addition, Dorian's audience and creators are primarily women and people of color, highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusion in the creator economy."

This is a fun way to move the franchise forward with no new movie currently in the works. From October 15th through until October 31st, residents of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and India will be able to submit their stories via the Dorian app for the chance to win a virtual meeting with a Lionsgate Senior Motion Picture Executive, as well as the chance to have work featured on the site and make revenue off the back of their creation. The only stipulation is that the story must be based on their official prompt:

"Horror tourists and fans congregate in Burkittsville, Maryland for a 3-Day Blair Witch themed music festival! Séances, rituals, and spooky-themed scavenger hunts fill the once frightening Black Hills Forest. As a hit horror streamer, you think you can brave just about everything-right? Your plan: Break the internet by taking on the #SurviveTheWitch challenge. The horrific twist? The festival's organizers have something wicked in store for the young influencers in attendance. Will you and crew survive a night in the Black Hills Forest... or end up livestreaming your own deaths?"

Those involved are hoping this immersive experience can be as scary as the original movie. As part of the press release, Jenefer Brown, EVP, Global Live Interactive and Location Based Entertainment of Lionsgate said, "When we were first introduced to Dorian and the opportunity it brings to creators, we were immediately hooked on the idea of working with them. We are always looking for new and inspiring ways to engage with female creators and diverse communities, and through Dorian's platform, content creators can explore new pathways to a narrative experience within the universe of the Blair Witch."

This follows an official Blair Witch escape room that opened over the summer. More information on the project can be found on the Dorian website where you can sign up to take part in the contest and become part of the Blair Witch world. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.