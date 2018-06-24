The live-action adaptation of the Manga classic Bleach is close to hitting theaters and New Line Cinema along with Warner Bros. Japan have released an epic new poster. The live-action film is said to be made for fans of the Manga series as well as people who are not familiar with the franchise. Bleach creator Tite Kubo famously said in 2008 that he didn't ever want there to be a movie version, but when it was announced that project was in development, he signed on right away to make sure that the film stays faithful to the source material.

Back in February of this year, Manga fans were treated to the first trailer for the live-action Bleach movie and fans were instantly even more excited for the film than they were before. Additionally, the trailer translates well for fans of the Manga series while staying intriguing to newcomers, which was the aim all along. And now, there's an awesome new poster that features Ichigo front and center with Ishida and Rukia behind him on either side as well as Byakuya and Renji behind them.

Based on the looks from the previous promotional material, it looked like the live-action version of Bleach was adapting the Substitute Shinigami arc, which fans had thought from the beginning, back when the project was first announced. However, there were some pretty big characters missing from the beginning. There was no sign of Orihime or Chad in any of the movie's posters or teasers to date and fans were pretty scared. Those fears were put to rest earlier this month when it was revealed that both of the characters will be in the film with Orihime Inoue played by Erina Mano and Yasutora Sado (Chad) portrayed by Tomo Koyanagi.

Bleach is centered around Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits and later gains the power of a Soul Reaper. He is able to usher lost souls to the afterlife, which gives him the duty to protect the living world from dark spirits known as Hollows. The original Manga series ran from 2001 to 2016 and was collected into 74 volumes, which have gone on to sell over 900 million copies in Japan alone.

The live-action Bleach film will hit theaters in Japan on July 20th, 2018. A special North American screening of the movie is scheduled for July 28th at Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film at New York's Japan Society in New York City. However, the screening instantly sold out. It isn't clear when the rest of North America will be able to get a chance to see the live-action Bleach movie since there is no release date set, which explains why the preview screening sold out minutes after the tickets were made available to the general public. While we wait for more news about a worldwide release date for Bleach, you can check out the brand-new epic poster below, thanks to Warner Bros. Japan.