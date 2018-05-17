The trailer for Bleeding Steel has arrived and this should firmly place it on everyone's most-anticipated summer 2018 movies list. The studio describes it as an "action-packed drama reminiscent of '80s techno-sci-fi thrillers." In other words, the movies that had the best cover art at Blockbuster back in the day. If you aren't sold already just based on that alone, and the knowledge that a still-kicking-ass Jackie Chan, who is 64-years-old, is in it doing what he does best, then the ridiculous and awesome footage in the trailer should do the trick.

This thing wastes absolutely no time in getting going, as there is a huge explosion and a cyborg battle right away. Or, as the trailer explains, the world's first "super-bio warrior." The trailer claims that this warrior is immortal, but that doesn't stop Jackie Chan from doing what he does best. Lots of car chases, lots of explosions, lots of henchmen getting beat up by a man who is nearly at retirement age and, for some reason, a huge fight on top of the Sydney Opera House in Australia. What more could you want? Also, not for nothing, but that super-bio warrior looks quite a bit like Darth Vader without his helmet on.

In Bleeding Steel, Jackie Chan stars as Lin, a police inspector in modern Hong Kong. While tracking down a deranged, mecha-enhanced villain, Lin discovers that a geneticist's lost bio-chemical invention has been surgically implanted into his missing daughter. With the help of a young hacker, Lin connects the dots between the device that haunts his daughter, his enemy's sinister army, and a strange cultural phenomenon called "Bleeding Steel."

Not to put a damper on anyone's mood, but the movie was released in several international markets last year, with Lionsgate picking up the domestic release rights. Not that it's a ton to go on, but there are currently 7 reviews for the movie on Rotten Tomatoes, only two of which are positive. But hey, Bleeding Steel doesn't exactly seem like the kind of movie that was made to win over Oscar voters. Not only that, but Jackie Chan has been doing some of his most interesting work in his later years in movies like last year's underrated The Foreigner. It's not every day we get to see a martial arts legend appear in a bombastic sci-fi thriller such as this. If nothing else, this gives us something to watch until Chan and Chris Tucker actually get the lead out and make Rush Hour 4.

The movie comes from director Leo Zhang and stars Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich, Na-Na OuYang, Damien Garvey and Show Lo. Lionsgate Premiere is releasing the sci-fi flick on July 6 in select theaters and VOD platforms. In addition to the trailer, we also have the new poster, which you can also check out. Be sure to feast your eyes on the Bleeding Steel trailer, courtesy of the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel, for yourself below.