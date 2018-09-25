'The babies will be AVENGED!' This Halloween, experience a different kind of thriller as Blessed Are the Children arrives On Demand and DVD just in time for the fall holiday. This shocking gore fest tackles the controversial subject of abortion as a slasher flick, which is sure to get some rankled in the worst way.

So much so, Wild Eye Releasing has abandoned the word abortion from its promotional materials. But the first creepy poster hints at the direction this thing is heading, and an early synopsis spelled put the plot quite clearly. People are very sensitive, and Wild Eye has pulled back somewhat in their approach. But Blessed Are the Children is what it is. And you can embrace it or rail against it, the choice is yours.

Not all life is sacred. In the classic style of 80s slasher flicks, Wild Eye Releasing deliver Blessed are the Children, a Reagan-era slasher throwback that's part Halloween, part Black Christmas, and all frights, premiering on DVD and VOD October 23.

Something sinister is following Traci and her friends. Who are behind the masks!?

Traci Patterson (Kaley Ball), an adrift 20-something who's still reeling from the death of her father and her breakup with an abusive fiancé (Jordan Boyd), discovers that she's pregnant. With the help of her friends, Erin and Mandy (Arian Thigpen, Keni Bounds), she decides to terminate her pregnancy, but quickly after leaving the clinic, she begins seeing and hearing things - shapes in the corner of her eye, strange noises in the middle of the night, and ghoulish figures stalking her every move. Is it guilt or are Traci and her friends in grave danger?

Kaley Ball, Keni Bounds, and Arian Thigpen star in a Chris Moore (Perversion, Triggered) film, premiering on DVD and VOD this October. Chris Moore is from a new group of Millennial horror filmmakers. He made his directorial feature with A Star is Stillborn in 2014, which covered the controversial topic of Hollywood parents who push their kids too far. He's making quite a bit of noise with his next film, Triggered, which pushes some hot topics, not unlike Blessed are the Children. He also has his next movie The House of Covered Mirrors ready for a 2019 debut.

Like most Millennial filmmakers, Chris Moore feels compelled to make sure he gets in front of the camera as much as possible. Blessed are the Children is one of the few thrillers he's made where he didn't shove his face on screen, instead focusing his energy on the story at hand. But if you like looking at the man, he does have quite a few other movies coming out, where he is solely acting, with Off the Air and The New Family arriving in the New Year.

We not only have the trailer for Blessed Are the Children, direct from October Coast, we also have the sinister new poster, which shows a baby in a death metal stroller. If you're looking for something different this Halloween, Blessed are the Children brings those 80s slasher scares with a big twist of salty lemon.