Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Blinded by the Light. This is a movie that may not be on everyone's radar just yet, but it debuted at Sundance earlier this year to rave reviews and is being billed as the feel-good movie of 2019. With a lot of help from the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, this first trailer backs up that claim as this does indeed look like a very heartfelt, smile-inducing time at the movies.

The trailer kicks off with a boy making his way through a rough life as a teen in Britain, originally from Pakistan, in the 80s. He wants to be a writer, his family wants something more practical of him. Everything changes once he pops in a Bruce Springsteen cassette tape. Somehow, the icon of American music resonates deeply with this boy's unique situation in a far away country. The trailer then erupts into a Springsteen-filled montage that is equal parts dramatic and humorous. In a word, this looks absolutely delightful. It's also drenched in 80s nostalgia, which is very much in vogue right now.

Blinded by the Light centers on Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Javed writes poetry as a method to escape the intolerance of his hometown, as well as the rigid nature of his traditional father. His poetry reflects the racial and economic turmoil of that time. Things take a turn when a friend introduces Bruce Springsteen's music. Javed quickly draws parallels to his life in the lyrics of his songs. As this young man discovers this new outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.

Gurinder Chadha of Bend It Like Beckham fame serves as both writer and director. The movie is based on Sarfraz Manzoor's critically heralded memoir, Greetings from Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock N' Roll. Given how big of a part his music plays in the movie, it should be good to know that Bruce Springsteen personally gave his blessing to the movie starting at the very early stages of its conception. The screenplay was written by Manzoor, Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges.

Critics who have screened the movie thus far have been very kind. As of this writing, it holds a very solid 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 27 reviews counted. The full cast includes Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura, Hayley Atwell and Dean-Charles Chapman. While not a biopic, this certainly looks like it could be capitalizing on the same crowd that turned up in droves to see Bohemian Rhapsody last year. Blinded by the Light is set to hit theaters on August 14. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel below.