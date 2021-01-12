Amazon has released a new trailer for the sci-fi/thriller Bliss. This is the latest from filmmaker Mike Cahill (Another Earth), with Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers, The Royal Tenenbaums) and Salma Hayek (From Dusk Till Dawn, Like a Boss) leading the cast. As we can see from the trailer, this looks to be a mind-bending tale of love that blurs the lines between simulation and reality.

The trailer wastes little time in casting doubt on what is real and what is not real, as Owen Wilson's Greg recounts a memory that feels real to him, though he is not certain that is the case. He then proceeds with a busy day at work before meeting, quite literally, the woman of his dreams at a bar. Things get strange in a hurry as Wilson's character comes to find that he's been living in a highly-advanced simulation. The idea is that these harsh simulations can make one appreciate reality. As one might imagine, things don't go as planned. The whole thing seems trippy and unique. Plus, to top it all off, Bill Nye makes an appearance.

Mike Cahill wrote and directed the movie. Cahill previously helmed 2011's Another Earth and 2014's I Origins. Both movies were received well critically, winning the Alfred P. Sloan Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Cahill has been directing TV in recent years, helming episodes of The Magicians, Nightflyers and The Path. James D. Stern serves as a producer, with Lucas Smith and Marsha Swinton on board as executive producers. Nesta Cooper (The Edge of Seventeen, The Miracle Season) also stars.

Bliss centers on Greg (Owen Wilson). He was recently divorced and fired from his job. Greg then meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets who is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is merely a computer simulation. Greg is doubtful of her assessment at first but eventually discovers there may be some truth to this woman's wild conspiracy.

Owen Wilson has had a somewhat quiet few years after starring in the hit Wonder, as well as the comedy Father Figures, in 2017. Wilson has only appeared in a couple of episodes of the series Documentary Now since then. The actor is set to get a lot more screen time in the coming year. Aside from this movie, he is appearing in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. Additionally, he has a starring role in Marvel's Loki series, which debuts on Disney+ in May.

Salma Hayek has been quite busy herself. Some of her recent credits include The Hummingbird Project, Drunk Parents and Like a Boss. Hayek will also be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, starring in Eternals as Ajak. The actress is also starring in a sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which is expected to arrive later this year. Bliss arrives on February 5. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel.